State officials visit Bradford Elementary

By Crystal Burns

Third graders in Nichi Gearin’s class were deep in “The Tale of Despereaux” Wednesday morning when two special visitors quietly slipped into their classroom.

Tennessee Commissioner of Education Candice McQueen and First Lady Crissy Haslam observed as Gearin instructed the children to act out vocabulary words used in the novel. Their next stop was Casey Ward’s classroom where she was reading “Where the Wild Things Are” to her first graders.

Ward asked the children how the main character, Max, felt as he approached the island of the wild things.

“How do we know he felt that way?” she asked, showing the kids the book’s illustrations.

Finally, McQueen and Haslam spent time with kindergarteners in Deidre Thetford’s class who listened intently as Thetford read “Skippyjon Jones,” incorporating elements of Cinco de Mayo into the story of a mischievous cat that likes to pretend he’s a Chihuahua.

Several hands shot up when Thetford paused to ask the students to define the word lecture.

“A really long speech,” one girl answered.

McQueen and Haslam were clearly pleased with their observations.

They chose to visit Bradford Elementary after asking their Read to Be Ready network in the Northwest Tennessee area to identify schools that were successfully implementing the program.

“Bradford was pointed out as having a strong initial startup,” McQueen said.

One of the tenets of Read to Be Ready is that teachers are critical. The state Read to Be Ready website says that research has shown that teachers who receive professional development that includes formal instruction coupled with classroom support from a reading literacy coach achieve measurably greater reading improvement in classrooms. It calls for engaging students in authentic and purposeful reading and integrating English language arts throughout the curriculum.

“What you hope to see is what we saw,” McQueen said. She praised Bradford teachers for engaging the students and said it was obvious the teachers were intentional in their lesson planning and helped the students make connections between the books and other studies. Haslam said the teachers’ enthusiasm was infectious.

After the tour, McQueen and Haslam spent time with Bradford administrators and three special students. BES principal Kelly Knott asked each teacher to nominate one student to serve as a tour guide for the special visitors. She pulled three names from the 17 nominees. Fifth grader Blane Fisher, fourth grader Ashlin Hardin, and second grader Lacie Vinyard dutifully showed the state leaders to each classroom.

McQueen asked for feedback on Read to Be Ready and picked administrators’ brains on what makes the Bradford district successful.

Setting high expectations, supporting teachers and students, and holding all stakeholders accountable topped the list.

“Everything we do is to help our students succeed,” said Supervisor of Instruction Jerry Diviney. “We want our students to graduate on time and be ready to go to work or to college or to whatever they want to do. Our students want to be successful. Everyone has a plan for what they want to do after high school.”