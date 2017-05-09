Rutherford rider named rookie of year

by Lori Cathey

Recently Holland Sloan of Rutherford was awarded the 2016 International Pro Rodeo Breakaway Rookie of the Year. Only the top fifteen breakaway riders qualified to compete in the International Finals Rodeo 47th competition in Oklahoma City.

She missed her calf in the first go-round but registered times in the second go-round of 12.0, third go-round 2.2, and fourth go-round 12.2 in the competitions. The 2.2-finish gave her a first place run in the third go-round of competition. Sloan finished in seventh place in the International Finals Rodeo 47th Breakaway competitions. Sloan said, “I got a little excited on my first go-round but I really had a great time.”

The rodeo ends with a World Championship awards banquet at the Wyndham Garden Hotel in Oklahoma City. Sloan received a belt buckle for winning the third go-round and her IFR jacket at the awards banquet. She had to wait for her Rookie of the Year belt buckle for her name to be engraved on it. “I had a lot of support from family, friends, riders, Gibson County High School and my students. I encourage my students to set goals and to work hard toward them. I hope I have set a good example for them,” added Sloan.

Sloan is looking forward to the 2017 season and she has already set a goal for this year season to make it back to the International Finals Rodeo to compete for cowgirl breakaway champion.