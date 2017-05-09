Pioneers battle in 14-A District Tournament

by Lori Cathey

Gibson County Pioneers started off the 14-A District Tournament facing the Lake County Falcons at Elam Stadium in Union City Friday afternoon. The Pioneers took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first. Stephen Overstreet started the game with a lead off double to center field and Will Cantrell followed with an infield single. On a delay steal Overstreet scored but Cantrell was thrown out stealing second to give Gibson County 1 to 0 lead.

In the top of the second inning Lake County scored off of a walked by Jackson Mills and two singles by Clay Medina and Larry Tubbs to tie the game at 1 all.

Overstreet singled to lead off the bottom of the third inning. Cantrell laid down a great bunt down the third baseline for an infield hit. With two outs Tyner Hughes hit a two RBI double to left field to give Gibson County a 3 to 1 lead.

In the bottom of the fourth inning Austin Atkins tripled to center field and Alex Qualls hit a RBI single to right field to score Atkins. Cameron McMackin reached base due to a throwing error and Qualls scores on the throw to make it 5-1 Gibson County.

With one out in the top of the fifth inning Falcon Ishamael Young and Logan Lamb both hit back-to-back singles, and a pitch hit Tyler Rivers. Young and Lamb scored on a single by Campbell Puckett to make it 5 to 3 Gibson County.

The Pioneers added two more runs in the bottom of the inning off of a pair of singles by Josh London and Hughes to extend Gibson County’s lead to 7 to 3. Neither team scored in the sixth inning.

Pioneer pitcher Mac Hicks, in the top of the seventh inning, faced only four batters with Tyler Rivers hitting into a fielder’s choice to end the game. Gibson County beat Lake County 7 to 3 to advance to the second round in the tournament.

Hicks earned the win for the Pioneers. He pitched a complete game, allowing three runs, seven hits, two walks and striking out 11 batters. Hitting for the Pioneers were Tyner Hughes, 2 for 3 with a double and 3 RBIs; Austin Atkins, 2-3 with a triple, double and a RBI; Stephen Overstreet, 2-4 with a double; Will Cantrell, 2-4; Mac Hicks, 1-3 with a double; Alex Qualls, 1-3 with a RBI and Josh London, 1-3.

GC vc Peabody

Saturday afternoon the Pioneers took on Peabody in the second round of the district tournament in Union City. Peabody jumped out to an early lead scoring three runs in the bottom of the first inning. Peabody Timothy Fields walked, and then stole second base. Noah Halbrook reached on an error with Fields scoring. Halbrook scored on a single to right field by Hunter Hudson. Ethan Richardson reached base due to an error and Landon Pickard walked. Hudson scored on a fielder’s choice by Cade Roberts to give Peabody a 3 to 0 lead. Neither team scored in the second or third innings.

In the top of the fourth Sam McKinney hit an infield single, Colin Warren came in to courtesy run for McKinney. Tyner Hughes hits a single over the pitchers head and Warren scored on wild pitch to make it 3 to 1 Peabody.

GC Austin Atkins led the fifth inning off with a single up the middle, Cameron McMackin reached base on an error, Stephen Overstreet walked and Atkins scored on a wild pitch. Will Cantrell walked, but the next two batters made outs to end the inning with Peabody holding on to a 3 to 2 lead.

Peabody picked up two more runs in the bottom of the fifth inning off of a two RBI triple to centerfield by Will Pickard to give Peabody a 5 to 2 lead.

Pioneer Tyner Hughes started the sixth inning off with a double down the left field line, Hughes scored on a fielder’s choice to make it 5 to 3 Peabody.

The Pioneers were unable to score in the top of the seventh inning giving Peabody a 5 to 3 win over Gibson County. Hitting for Gibson County were Tyner Hughes, 2 for 3 with a double and Sam McKinney and Austin Atkins each had a hit. Sam McKinney took the loss for the Pioneers. He pitched six innings, gave up five runs, two hits, walked five and struck out four.

GC vs Halls

In Gibson County’s second game of the day the Pioneers beat Halls 12-3.

In the bottom of the first Halls scored a run off of singles by Ream and Jaxon Bryn to take a 1 to 0 lead.

The Pioneers tie the game at 1 all in the top of the second inning. Josh London singled to left field and Austin Atkins doubled to left-center field.

GC Sam McKinney led the third inning off with a single down the third base line. London singled and McKinney scored on a throwing error. Atkins singled and Colin Warren came in to courtesy run but he was caught stealing second to end the inning. Gibson County took a 2 to 1 lead.

Neither team was able to score in the fourth inning.

Will Cantrell led the fifth inning with a single to center field. Mckinney and Mac Hicks both followed with singles. Tyner Hughes walked and London and Atkins hit back-to-back singles. Pioneers Cantrell, McKinney, Hicks and Hughes all scored in the inning to give Gibson County a 6 to 1 lead.

Pioneers started the sixth inning off with three consecutive singles by Cantrell, McKinney and Hicks. Hughes reached on a fielder’s choice and London doubled to left-center field to make it 9 to 1 Gibson County. Halls scored two runs off two singles by Seidel and Ream to make it 9 to 3.

In the top of the seventh inning Stephen Overstreet, Hicks and Hughes all doubled to score three more runs to extend Gibson County led to 12 to 3. The Pioneers defense held Halls scoreless in the bottom of the inning for a 12-3 Gibson County win to advance to the semi-final round.

Gibson County pitchers Austin Atkins, Alex Qualls and Payton Lamberson all combined for the win. Josh London was 4 for 5 with a double and 4 RBIs; Mac Hicks, 3-4, with a double; Austin Atkins, 3-4,with a double; Sam McKinney, 3-5; Will Cantrell, 2-4; Tyner Hughes and Stephen Overstreet both were 1-4 ,with a double and Payton Lamberson went 1-3.