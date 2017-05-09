Opal Koffman

Funeral services for Mrs. Opal Elizabeth Koffman, 98, were held Sunday, May 7, 2017 in the chapel of Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home at 2 p.m., with Dennis Trull officiating. Burial followed in Oak Grove Cemetery at Edison. Visitation with the family was Saturday, May 6, 2017 from 5 until 8 p.m. and on Sunday from noon until service time.

Mrs. Koffman passed away early Thursday morning at her home in the Edison community near Humboldt. She came here with her family at age five from Lexington, Tenn. to Gibson County where she remained. Mrs. Koffman worked at the Washington Mfg. Co. in Milan, Tenn. for many years. She was dedicated to her family and friends. She loved quilting and enjoyed the time spent with her quilting club for a long she was able. She was a member of the Oak Grove United Methodist Church in the Edison community.

Mrs. Koffman was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, William Motley Koffman; and a daughter, Wanda Koffman DeBell.

She leaves her daughter, Linda Koffman Ables (Charles) of Trenton, Tenn., her son, William Motley Koffman Jr. (Kathy) of Humboldt, Tenn., eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren.