Your Right to Know

Court Report

General Sessions

Douglas Bowens – simple possession of Schedule VI

Jessica Castleman – driving without DL

Charles Dotson Jr. – driving without DL

Audrey Warren – driving without DL

Carlos Kirby – driving without DL

D’Andre Woolfork – possession of drug paraphernalia

Benjamin Skelton – possession of Schedule VI

James Loper – driving on revoked DL

Civil

Stewart Finance Inc vs Markesha Beverly

Stewart Finance Inc vs Christopher Farley

West Haven Mobile Home vs Tabitha Castleman

LVNV Funding LLC vs Loice A Cianciolo

LVNV Funding LLC vs Valerie Carter aka Valerie D. Edwards

Stewart Finance Inc vs Steven Wright

Imperial Apartments vs Jessica Crowe

First Heritage Credit of Tennessee LLC vs Bobbie Hensel

Stewart Finance Inc vs Courtney Williams aka Courtney King Williams

Stewart Finance Inc vs Michael Lomax

Stewart Finance Inc vs Jeff Parker and Lindsey Parker aka Lynsey Parker

Stewart Finance Inc vs Sharon Yancy

Stewart Finance Inc vs Carlos Rinks

Scott Morris vs Hollie Loving and Willie Loving

Linda Love vs Tamika Brown and Savanja Crawford

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC assignee of Comenity Bank/Gander Mountain

LVNV Funding LLC vs James Hatcher

LVNV Funding LLC vs Dana Michelle Watt

Cash Express LLC vs Courtney Morris

Centennial Bank fka Medina Banking Company vs Ronald Dodd

Stewart Finance Inc vs Bridgett D. Thomas

Cash Express LLC vs Jarvis Green

Humboldt Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from April 24, 2017 through April 30, 2017:

Campbell, Donna Lee, 57, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/30/2017, 515 Vine Street; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickerson.

Cole, Keith Beshun, 42, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/28/2017, Plaza; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, driving under influence, simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.

Cooper, Shaw Keith, 33, of Troy; Arrest date and location: 04/27/2017, Mag Duffy Street and Trenton Highway; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of open container law, reckless driving evading arrest. Arresting officer: Chief Ellis.

Evans, Xavier Cortez, 38, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/27/2017, 17th Avenue and Osborne Street; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, violation of open container law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bomer.

Hall, Ashley Marie, 32, of Burlinson; Arrest date and location: 04/30/2017, Walmart parking lot; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.

Herron, Antoin Jimetric, 22, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/30/2017, 18th Avenue and Mitchell Street; Charges: violation of open container law, possession of a weapon in commission of a felony, mfg/del/sell controlled substance. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.

McLemore, Bobby Lee, 35, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 04/26/2017, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl Hickerson.

Moore, Ryan Edward, 25, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/25/2017, 705 N. 20th Avenue; Charges: mfg/del/sell controlled substance, possession drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Ptl. Stewart.

Moore, Terry Gene, 33, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/26/2017, mini storage; Charges: possession of substances with intent to manufacture Schedule II. Arresting officer: Sgt. Wilson.

Parks, Ronald Berry, 56, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/27/2017, 22nd Avenue by King Tire; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bomer.

Patterson, Dexter Travon, 21, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/30/2017, 18th Avenue and Mitchell Street; Charges: mfg/del/sell controlled substance, violation of open container law, stop sign violation, possession of a weapon in commission of a felony. Arresting officer: Ptl Hodge.

Rodriguez Jaleesa Lynn, 21, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/25/2017, 1414 N. 9th Avenue; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bomer.

Sherron, Dorrington Kwame, 26, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/24/2017, 2706 Northwood Blvd.; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickerson.

Slates. David Lynn, 28, of Milan; Arrest date and location: 04/27/2017, Highway 45 at Esquire Lewis Road; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, violation of light law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.

Smith, James Edwin, 40, of Kenton; Arrest date and location: 04/26/2017, 2646 Cole Drive; Charges: false imprisonment (misd). Arresting officer: Ptl. Stewart.

Warren, Brandon Lee, 34, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/29/2017, Westrock; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, violation of open container law, speeding. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.

Williams, Larry NMN, 63, of Rockford, Ill.; Arrest date and location: 04/26/2017, 1902 Main Street; Charges: aggravated sexual battery. Arresting officer: Inv. Hill.

Williams, Terrance Tyrone, 38, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/28/2017, 12th Avenue and Mitchell Street; Charges: mfg/del/sell controlled substance, simple possession, tampering with or fabricating evidence, picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Sgt. Hill.

Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest made April 24 through April 30, 2017.

Dorrington Sherron, b/m, 26 – capias

Darshetah Jones, b/f, 43 – capias

Joshua Hollowell, w/m, 23 – capias, violation of probation

Casee Hart, w/f, 37 – capias

Melvin Guyton, b/m, 21 – violation of probation

Elizabeth Farris, w/f, 27 – capias

Lisa Bobbitt, w/f, 52 – contributing to the unruliness of a minor

Bobby Bobbitt, w/m, 64 – contributing to the unruliness of a minor

Richie Zoellner, w/m, 27 – vandalism

Misty Williams, w/f, 33 – capias

James Scarbrough, w/m, 63 – capias

Kanessha Robinson, b/f, 22 – possession of Schedule VI, driving on revoked license

Jackie Norman, b/f, 49 – driving on revoked license, attachment

Cody Johnson, b/m, 27 – attachment

Bobby Farley, w/m, 36 – retaliation for past action

David Autry, w/m, 31 – evading arrest, reckless endangerment, driving on revoked license, theft of property

Ryan Moore, w/m, 25 – possession of Schedule VI, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft of property

Eron Dunagan, w/m, 36 – capias

Tracy Cole, w/m, 48 – driving on revoked license, evading arrest

Darryl Walker, b/m, 49 – driving under the influence, driving on revoked license

Vontorious Morgan, b/m, 24 – violation of probation

Deborah Jones, w/f, 53 – harassment

Luke Hynes, w/m, 28 – possession of Schedule VI

Terry Hunt, b/m, 56 – violation of probation

Jessica Caldwell, w/f, 32 – domestic assault

Dalton Harrison, w/m, 23 – possession of Schedule VI

Shawn Riley, w/m, 37 – failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia

Michael Gregory, w/m, 43 – possession of Schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia

Ricardo Castillo, w/m, 23 – capias

Michael Bell, w/m, 38 – capias

Lenorise Beasley, b/m, 54 – attachment

William Barnes, w/m, 18 – rape

Mason Sanders, w/m, 20 – driving under the influence, failure to drive within lane, possession of Schedule VI, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a weapon possession of a handgun while under the influence

Angela Neal, w/f, 38 – violation of bad check law

Mindy Rolfe, w/f, 37 – possession of Schedule VI, driving under the influence, aggravated assault, vandalism, domestic assault

Arnold Rolfe, w/m, 44 – possession of Schedule VI

Real Estate Transfers

Frontier Homes, Inc. to Stephen L. Carmack – Humboldt – $361,100

Brad Webster and wife, Tisha Webster to William M. Jones and wife, Lisa R. Jones – Humboldt – $395,000

Dyer Builders, Inc to Chuck D. Hicks and wife, Heather E. Hicks – Humboldt – $349,900

Larry Ray Parks, David Michael Parks, Richard Dale Parks, Kathy Eloise Hickerson and Mary Ann Rasberry to Michael Dewayne Nance and Susan Marie Nance – Trenton – $135,000

Brandon M. Hill and wife, Amy L. Hill to Desiree Danielle Palmer – Medina – $125,000

Bruce S. Laird and Karen S. Laird to John R. Hickson, Sr. and Vivian E, Hickson – Milan – $72,800

Blake Spelling and Carthel Jack Finch to Phil Gordon – Trenton – $156,250

James l. Dunagan and wife, Janice C. Dunagan to Clint Sturgeon and wife, Natalie Sturgeon – Trenton – $22,500

Ronnie L. Horne and wife, Lynda D. Horne to Anthony Rodgers and wife, Phelicia Rodgers – Bradford – $55,000

Jane C. Bailey to Austin Evans – Bradford – $49,000

Keith Hopper and wife, Terrie Hopper to Karl Snider and wife, Angela Snider – Humboldt – $599,900

Cody Bell and wife, Dena Bell to Brandon T. Bolton and wife, Nicole M. Bolton – 15th CD – $29,900

Betty Allen to Corderous Bryson – Humboldt – $91,800

Michael D. Beck to Jennifer W. Tole – Trenton – $52,500

John C. Gregory and wife, Laurie Gregory to Wayne Barker – 6th CD – $575,000