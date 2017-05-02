Your Right to Know
Court Report
Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community
General Sessions
Douglas Bowens – simple possession of Schedule VI
Jessica Castleman – driving without DL
Charles Dotson Jr. – driving without DL
Audrey Warren – driving without DL
Carlos Kirby – driving without DL
D’Andre Woolfork – possession of drug paraphernalia
Benjamin Skelton – possession of Schedule VI
James Loper – driving on revoked DL
Civil
Stewart Finance Inc vs Markesha Beverly
Stewart Finance Inc vs Christopher Farley
West Haven Mobile Home vs Tabitha Castleman
LVNV Funding LLC vs Loice A Cianciolo
LVNV Funding LLC vs Valerie Carter aka Valerie D. Edwards
Stewart Finance Inc vs Steven Wright
Imperial Apartments vs Jessica Crowe
First Heritage Credit of Tennessee LLC vs Bobbie Hensel
Stewart Finance Inc vs Courtney Williams aka Courtney King Williams
Stewart Finance Inc vs Michael Lomax
Stewart Finance Inc vs Jeff Parker and Lindsey Parker aka Lynsey Parker
Stewart Finance Inc vs Sharon Yancy
Stewart Finance Inc vs Carlos Rinks
Scott Morris vs Hollie Loving and Willie Loving
Linda Love vs Tamika Brown and Savanja Crawford
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC assignee of Comenity Bank/Gander Mountain
LVNV Funding LLC vs James Hatcher
LVNV Funding LLC vs Dana Michelle Watt
Cash Express LLC vs Courtney Morris
Centennial Bank fka Medina Banking Company vs Ronald Dodd
Stewart Finance Inc vs Bridgett D. Thomas
Cash Express LLC vs Jarvis Green
Humboldt Police Report
Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from April 24, 2017 through April 30, 2017:
Campbell, Donna Lee, 57, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/30/2017, 515 Vine Street; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickerson.
Cole, Keith Beshun, 42, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/28/2017, Plaza; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, driving under influence, simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.
Cooper, Shaw Keith, 33, of Troy; Arrest date and location: 04/27/2017, Mag Duffy Street and Trenton Highway; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of open container law, reckless driving evading arrest. Arresting officer: Chief Ellis.
Evans, Xavier Cortez, 38, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/27/2017, 17th Avenue and Osborne Street; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, violation of open container law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bomer.
Hall, Ashley Marie, 32, of Burlinson; Arrest date and location: 04/30/2017, Walmart parking lot; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.
Herron, Antoin Jimetric, 22, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/30/2017, 18th Avenue and Mitchell Street; Charges: violation of open container law, possession of a weapon in commission of a felony, mfg/del/sell controlled substance. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.
McLemore, Bobby Lee, 35, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 04/26/2017, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl Hickerson.
Moore, Ryan Edward, 25, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/25/2017, 705 N. 20th Avenue; Charges: mfg/del/sell controlled substance, possession drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Ptl. Stewart.
Moore, Terry Gene, 33, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/26/2017, mini storage; Charges: possession of substances with intent to manufacture Schedule II. Arresting officer: Sgt. Wilson.
Parks, Ronald Berry, 56, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/27/2017, 22nd Avenue by King Tire; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bomer.
Patterson, Dexter Travon, 21, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/30/2017, 18th Avenue and Mitchell Street; Charges: mfg/del/sell controlled substance, violation of open container law, stop sign violation, possession of a weapon in commission of a felony. Arresting officer: Ptl Hodge.
Rodriguez Jaleesa Lynn, 21, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/25/2017, 1414 N. 9th Avenue; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bomer.
Sherron, Dorrington Kwame, 26, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/24/2017, 2706 Northwood Blvd.; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickerson.
Slates. David Lynn, 28, of Milan; Arrest date and location: 04/27/2017, Highway 45 at Esquire Lewis Road; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, violation of light law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.
Smith, James Edwin, 40, of Kenton; Arrest date and location: 04/26/2017, 2646 Cole Drive; Charges: false imprisonment (misd). Arresting officer: Ptl. Stewart.
Warren, Brandon Lee, 34, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/29/2017, Westrock; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, violation of open container law, speeding. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.
Williams, Larry NMN, 63, of Rockford, Ill.; Arrest date and location: 04/26/2017, 1902 Main Street; Charges: aggravated sexual battery. Arresting officer: Inv. Hill.
Williams, Terrance Tyrone, 38, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/28/2017, 12th Avenue and Mitchell Street; Charges: mfg/del/sell controlled substance, simple possession, tampering with or fabricating evidence, picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Sgt. Hill.
Sheriff’s Report
Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest made April 24 through April 30, 2017.
Dorrington Sherron, b/m, 26 – capias
Darshetah Jones, b/f, 43 – capias
Joshua Hollowell, w/m, 23 – capias, violation of probation
Casee Hart, w/f, 37 – capias
Melvin Guyton, b/m, 21 – violation of probation
Elizabeth Farris, w/f, 27 – capias
Lisa Bobbitt, w/f, 52 – contributing to the unruliness of a minor
Bobby Bobbitt, w/m, 64 – contributing to the unruliness of a minor
Richie Zoellner, w/m, 27 – vandalism
Misty Williams, w/f, 33 – capias
James Scarbrough, w/m, 63 – capias
Kanessha Robinson, b/f, 22 – possession of Schedule VI, driving on revoked license
Jackie Norman, b/f, 49 – driving on revoked license, attachment
Cody Johnson, b/m, 27 – attachment
Bobby Farley, w/m, 36 – retaliation for past action
David Autry, w/m, 31 – evading arrest, reckless endangerment, driving on revoked license, theft of property
Ryan Moore, w/m, 25 – possession of Schedule VI, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft of property
Eron Dunagan, w/m, 36 – capias
Tracy Cole, w/m, 48 – driving on revoked license, evading arrest
Darryl Walker, b/m, 49 – driving under the influence, driving on revoked license
Vontorious Morgan, b/m, 24 – violation of probation
Deborah Jones, w/f, 53 – harassment
Luke Hynes, w/m, 28 – possession of Schedule VI
Terry Hunt, b/m, 56 – violation of probation
Jessica Caldwell, w/f, 32 – domestic assault
Dalton Harrison, w/m, 23 – possession of Schedule VI
Shawn Riley, w/m, 37 – failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia
Michael Gregory, w/m, 43 – possession of Schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia
Ricardo Castillo, w/m, 23 – capias
Michael Bell, w/m, 38 – capias
Lenorise Beasley, b/m, 54 – attachment
William Barnes, w/m, 18 – rape
Mason Sanders, w/m, 20 – driving under the influence, failure to drive within lane, possession of Schedule VI, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a weapon possession of a handgun while under the influence
Angela Neal, w/f, 38 – violation of bad check law
Mindy Rolfe, w/f, 37 – possession of Schedule VI, driving under the influence, aggravated assault, vandalism, domestic assault
Arnold Rolfe, w/m, 44 – possession of Schedule VI
Real Estate Transfers
Frontier Homes, Inc. to Stephen L. Carmack – Humboldt – $361,100
Brad Webster and wife, Tisha Webster to William M. Jones and wife, Lisa R. Jones – Humboldt – $395,000
Dyer Builders, Inc to Chuck D. Hicks and wife, Heather E. Hicks – Humboldt – $349,900
Larry Ray Parks, David Michael Parks, Richard Dale Parks, Kathy Eloise Hickerson and Mary Ann Rasberry to Michael Dewayne Nance and Susan Marie Nance – Trenton – $135,000
Brandon M. Hill and wife, Amy L. Hill to Desiree Danielle Palmer – Medina – $125,000
Bruce S. Laird and Karen S. Laird to John R. Hickson, Sr. and Vivian E, Hickson – Milan – $72,800
Blake Spelling and Carthel Jack Finch to Phil Gordon – Trenton – $156,250
James l. Dunagan and wife, Janice C. Dunagan to Clint Sturgeon and wife, Natalie Sturgeon – Trenton – $22,500
Ronnie L. Horne and wife, Lynda D. Horne to Anthony Rodgers and wife, Phelicia Rodgers – Bradford – $55,000
Jane C. Bailey to Austin Evans – Bradford – $49,000
Keith Hopper and wife, Terrie Hopper to Karl Snider and wife, Angela Snider – Humboldt – $599,900
Cody Bell and wife, Dena Bell to Brandon T. Bolton and wife, Nicole M. Bolton – 15th CD – $29,900
Betty Allen to Corderous Bryson – Humboldt – $91,800
Michael D. Beck to Jennifer W. Tole – Trenton – $52,500
John C. Gregory and wife, Laurie Gregory to Wayne Barker – 6th CD – $575,000