Work completed on Milan Holding Kennel

With six new dog houses, sturdy fencing and a protective roof overhead, the new Milan Holding Kennel at the Milan Police Department was ready to house animals this week.

The Maintenance Crew of trustees with the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department put on the finishing touches on April 17. The crew was supervised by Sgt. Paul Webb with the Sheriff’s Department.

The facility is about 385 sq. ft. in size, with a concrete slab for a floor.

Others who contributed construction work to the project included volunteers Tim Scott and Robert Lamar from Rhino Construction and Chris Comer from Comer Concrete. James Torrance donated metal for the facility.

Linda Perry spearheaded the animal shelter project with Cindy Allen and others.

Contributions to help animals can be made to the Milan Holding Kennel Fund at the Bank of Milan.

“I’m very thankful for the guys from the Gibson Co. Sheriff’s Dept. for doing such a great job on the kennels,” said Linda Perry on her Facebook page. “We have so many people to thank for making this happen. A huge thank you to Ross McMillan and Milan Lowe’s for helping us out so much. Cheri Childress and many other people and businesses chipped in a lot of money for this project, as well as numerous volunteers that have helped in other areas. Michael Crone always has our backs furnishing what we need! We even had one single friend purchase the six dog houses for the kennels. We are so thankful. There will be a lot of dogs that will benefit from this during the many years to come!”

Perry also thanked a number of other businesses that helped contribute to the creation of the Milan Holding Kennel, including Milan Tire and Brake, The Bank of Milan, Clenney’s Automotive Repair, J&M Roofing, Copies Unlimited, Dr. Tim Agee, Greenway Nursery, Steve Marsh Ford, Hig’s and Farm Bureau.

Perry also thanked the City of Milan and Roger Smith for providing the dirt work, as well as Chief Sellers and the Milan Police Department for their participation and contributions.

Perry also wishes to thank Carol Hood, April Thomas and Roger Perry for collecting donations and hauling materials.