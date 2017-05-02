The 6th Annual Luke Flowers 5k Run to Remember

by Lori Cathey

The Dyer School Relay for Life Team hosted the 6th Annual 5k Run to Remember in Memory of Luke Flowers on April 22nd at Dyer School.

Around 40 runners and walkers were on hand to help raise $1,747 in memory of Luke Flowers with the money going to Relay For Life.

Before the run, barbecue sandwiches, hot dogs, hamburgers were available for purchase or you could make donations in Luke’s memory.

After the 5k run, walkers and runners met in the new FEMA Safe Room at Dyer Junior High School, where they were given water and able to snack on healthy foods.

Travis Hendrix, grandfather of Luke Flowers announced the winners of the door prizes and the 5k run.

The overall female winner was Allison Vanover with a time of 23:36. Peyton Selph was the male winner with a time 22:15.

Women winners were: 12-and-under Haley Thompson; 13-19 age group Caleigh Patterson ; 20-29 age group Aimee Patton ; 30-39 age group Amber Butler; 40-49 age group Stephanie Finton; 50-59 age group Beverly Booth and 60-up age group Lois Carson.

Men winners were: 20-29 age group Alex Mann; 30-39 age group Ben Dodd; 40-49 age group Sam Harwell; 50-59 age group Brad Clark and 60-up age group Bob McCurdy.

Immediately after the awards ceremony, everyone had a chance to bid on the silent auction.

Luke was taken in a tragic farm accident six years ago but he continues to raise money to fight cancer.

The Dyer School Relay for Life Team partner with Amy Richardson, GCSSD Coordinated School Health coordinator for the water and healthy snack foods for the runners after the run.

The Dyer School Relay for Life Team would like to thank Dyer Police and Fire Departments; GC student’s receiving community hours and all of the volunteers for helping to make a safe route for the runners.