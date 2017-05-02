Tanya Taylor Family Memorial Ride May 7

The 9th annual Tanya Taylor Family Memorial Bike Ride will be May 7 2017, registration begins at 10 a.m. with ‘kick stands up’ at 1:30 p.m. A barbeque lunch, door prize ticket, and memorial t-shirt are included in the registration fee. The event is in memory of Tanya Taylor, husband Brad, sons Tyce and Kyle, who lost their lives in the tornado of April 2, 2006. Tanya’s parents, Ronnie and Selene Barron, are members of First Baptist Dyer, the location of the event.

The keynote speaker is Mike Stewart of Fleming Island, FL, retired Command Master Chief of the US Navy, serving as a field corpsman with the Marine Corps in Vietnam. There will be a special time of recognition for all active duty military and veterans during the service which begins at 10:50 a.m. at First Baptist in Dyer. All proceeds go to the Tanya Taylor Family Memorial Mission Fund, assisting a 21 member team serving in Ecuador, June 3-10, 2017. The 90 mile ride will be escorted by officers of the Gibson County Sheriff’s Dept