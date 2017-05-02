Neenah Carol Jernigan of Humboldt, Tenn., passed away Sunday, April 30, 2017, in Jackson, Tenn. She was 54 years old.

Ms. Jernigan was born in Humboldt on December 2, 1962 to George and Nellie Jernigan. She grew up and attended Humboldt schools from kindergarten through high school, graduating in 1981.

She loved her work as police dispatcher for the Humboldt Police Department for almost 28 years. She also did some computer work for neighboring county law enforcement agencies. It was obvious to all that the police department and law enforcement were dear to her. She also enjoyed her dog, Abby, playing the piano, lighthouses, NASCAR and Peyton Manning.

Ms. Jernigan is survived by two brothers, Mike Jernigan (wife Ann) of Joplin, Mo., and Buddy Jernigan (wife Paula) of Gadsden, Tenn.; as well as aunts, cousins and many in law enforcement that she counted as family.

A celebration of her life was held at Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 2, 2017, at 10 a.m. Visitation was held Monday, May 1, from 6 to 8 p.m. Burial was in Rose Hill Cemetery, Humboldt, immediately following the service.

Memorial gifts may be directed to the Ronald McDonald House.