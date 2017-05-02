Lady Pioneers gain seven victories in seven games

by Lori Cathey

Gibson County Lady Pioneers were very busy this past week picking up 7 wins in 5 days.

They started the week off with a double header with Lake County and Bradford on Monday night. In the first game the Lady Pioneers defeated Lake County 15 to 2 and the second game Gibson County beat Bradford 10 to 0 in five innings.

On Tuesday, Lady Pioneers’ Lexie Garner pitched a one-hitter as Gibson County won 9 to 0 against Greenfield.

Wednesday Gibson County won two games against Humboldt. On Thursday the Lady Pioneers had to play an extra inning for a 7 – 6 win over South Fulton. The Lady Pioneers end their week by defeating Martin Westview 6 to 4 on Friday Night.

Lady Pioneers vs Lady Falcons

Lady Falcons’ Rivees started the game with a single, Tolley reached on an error and Garihen doubled to give Lady Falcons a 2 to 0 lead. In the bottom of the inning the Lady Pioneers scored four runs off of a single by Justyce White, a double by Chloe Hopgood and a triple by Grace Hollis to take a 4 to 2 lead over Lady Falcons.

The Lady Pioneers scored a run in the bottom of the third inning to make it 5 to 2 Gibson County. In the bottom of the fourth the Lady Pioneers broke the game wide open by scoring ten runs. GC senior Justyce White lead the inning off with a double, Allie Smithson and Jaci White both singled to give Gibson County a 15 to 2 lead.

Lady Pioneer pitcher Chloe Hopgood, struck out the last three batters to end the game for a 15 to 2 Gibson County win. Lexie Garner and Chloe Hopgood combined for the Lady Pioneer win. Garner threw three innings allowing two hits, no walks and striking out five. Hopgood struck out six in two innings pitched and was 1 for1 with a double at the plate. Jaci White was 3 for 4, Grace Hollis, 2-3 with a triple, Justyce White, 2-3 with a double, and Macey Neal and Allie Smithson each had a single.

Lady Pioneers vs Lady Red Devils

In the top of the first inning the Lady Pioneers’ Macey Neal, Jaci White and, Chloe Hopgood turned a double play to end the inning. The Lady Pioneers scored four runs in the bottom of the inning with Savanna Fletcher, Grace Hollis and Allie Smithson all getting hits.

Bradford’s Lexie Knott led the second inning off with a double to left-centerfield but she was unable to score.

GC Macey Neal singled to centerfield, stole second and third bases and scored on a RBI sacrifice by Maddie Neal to make it 5 to 0. Lady Red Devil Canossa Pinkerton doubled in the third inning but she was left on base.

The Lady Pioneers’ Jaci White and Emery Presley both singled to score three more runs in the bottom of the inning to extend Gibson County’s lead to 8 to 0. The Lady Pioneers scored a run in the fourth and fifth innings with Justyce White hitting a single to score Macey Neal in the bottom of the fifth for a Gibson County 10 to 0 win over Bradford.

Lexie Garner was the winning pitcher for Gibson County. She gave up three hits, two walks, and struck out five in four innings pitched. In relief, Chloe Hopgood gave up no hits and walked two batters in an inning pitched. Allie Smithson, Justyce White, Grace Hollis, Savannah Fletcher, Chloe Hopgood, Jaci White, Emery Presley, and Macey Neal each had a hit.

Lady Pioneers vs Lady Yellowjackets

In the top of the first inning Lady Pioneer pitcher Lexie Garner set the pace for the game with only facing three batters. In the bottom of the inning eight of nine Gibson County batters got to bat. The Lady Pioneers took a 3-0 lead. Macey Neal led the inning off with a double to centerfield followed by singles by Maddie Neal, Savannah Fletcher, Chloe Hopgood, Grace Hollis, and Jaci White.

In the bottom of the second the Lady Pioneers added three more runs. Macey Neal and Maddie Neal both singled to left field with one out. Next Lady Pioneer senior Justyce White hit a 3 RBI homerun over the left field fence to give Gibson County a 6 to 0 lead.

Neither team scored in the third inning. Lady Yellowjacket’s Hope Radford walked to start the fourth inning to give Greenfield their first base runner of the game but the next three batters were retried to keep the Lady Yellowjackets scoreless. In the bottom half of the inning Maddie Neal doubled down the left field line with two outs and Fletcher singled to centerfield to extended Gibson County lead to 7 to 0.

In the bottom of the fifth inning Lady Pioneers’ Jaci White, Allie Smithson and Emery Presley hit three consecutive singles and Macey Neal hit a 2 RBI¬¬ double to centerfield to give Gibson County a 9 to 0 lead.

With one out in the top of the seventh, Greenfield’s Makayla Little hit a single for Greenfield’s first hit of the game but Molly Mai Borneman struck out and Dalis Gill ground out to end the game for a Gibson County 9 to 0 district win over Greenfield.

Leading Gibson County were: Macey Neal, 3-4 with 2 doubles and 2 RBIs, Maddie Neal, 3-4 with a double, and Justyce White, 1-4 with a home run and 4 RBIs. Jaci White and Savannah Fletcher both were 2-3 with a RBI, and Grace Hollis, Allie Smithson, Chloe Hopgood, and Emery Presley each had a single.

With great pitching and great defense, Lady Pioneer pitcher Lexie Garner fired a complete-game one-hitter. She surrendered the only hit with one out in the top of the seventh inning. Garner walked one and struck out three batters.

Lady Pioneers vs Lady Vikings

On Wednesday the Lady Pioneers picked up two wins over the Humboldt Lady Vikings in a double header. In the first game the Lady Pioneers scored eight runs in the first inning, added nine runs in the second inning and two more in third for a 19 to 0 win.

Lady Pioneer Emery Presley was the winning pitcher. She threw three innings striking out seven, gave up no hits, no runs and no walks. In the second game, the Lady Pioneers were the home team.

In the bottom of the first inning Gibson County scored 13 runs and added three runs in bottom of the second inning for a 16 to 1 win over Humboldt. Emery Presley picks up her second win of the night for the Lady Pioneers. She allowed two hits, gave up one run and struck out seven.

Lady Pioneers vs Lady Red Devils

The Lady Pioneer and South Fulton Lady Red Devils pitchers came out strong and didn’t allow a run in the first three innings on Thursday Night at Gibson County.

In the bottom of the fourth, Justyce White led the inning off with a walk, Savannah Fletcher reached on an error, and Chloe Hopgood laid down a great bunt for an infield hit to load the bases with no outs. Jaci White hit into a fielder’s choice, Grace Hollis reaches base on a throwing error to score Fletcher, and Allie Smithson hit a RBI fielder’s choice scoring Hopgood. Emery Presley followed with a 2 RBI single to right field to give the Lady Pioneers a 4 to 0 lead over South Fulton.

The Lady Devils scored three runs in the top of the fifth inning to make it 4 to 3 Gibson County. The Lady Red Devils took a 5 to 4 lead in the top of the sixth inning, but the bottom of the inning the Lady Pioneers answered right back by scoring a run to tie the game at 5 all. Neither team was able to score in the seventh inning.

The Lady Red Devils lead off batter singled and scored in the top of the eighth inning to give South Fulton a 6 to 5 lead. In the bottom of the inning Smithson walked, Presley laid down a sacrifice bunt, and Macye Neal singled to right field to score Smithson to tie the game at 6 all.

Maddie Neal hit a walk-off single to left field for the game winning RBI scoring Macey Neal for a 7 to 6 district win over South Fulton.

Lady Pioneer pitchers Lexie Garner and Chloe Hopgood combined for the win. Garner pitched six innings giving up four hits, striking out two and allowing no walks. Hopgood threw two innings allowed one hit, a walk and struck out one. Macey Neal was 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs, Maddie Neal, 3-4 with a RBI, Chloe Hopgood, 2-4 and Emery Presley was 1 for 2 with two sacrifices.

Lady Pioneers vs Lady Chargers

The Lady Pioneers wasted no time getting on the scoreboard Friday night against Martin Westview. In the first inning Macey Neal led off with a single and Justyce White followed with a home run to give Gibson County a 2 to 0 lead.

The Lady Chargers tie the game up in the bottom of the second inning 2 all. In the top of the third inning the Lady Pioneers scored a run off single by Savannah Fletcher and Jaci White to take a 3 to 2 lead over Westview.

The Lady Pioneers scored two more runs in the top of the sixth inning off a double by Maddie Neal and singles by Justyce White, Chloe Hopgood and Allie Smithson to extend their lead to 5 to 2.

Macey Neal led the top of the seventh inning off with a single and Maddie Neal doubled to score Macey Neal to make it 6 to 2 Gibson County. The Lady Chargers score two runs in the bottom of the inning for a 6 to 4 Gibson County win.

Chloe Hopgood earned the win for the Lady Pioneers. She pitched a complete game, giving up four runs, six hits, walking three and three strikeouts. Maddie Neal was 3 for 5 with three doubles and Justyce White, 2 -3 with a home run. Macey Neal, Savannah Fletcher, Chloe Hopgood, and Allie Smithson each had two singles and Jaci White had a hit.