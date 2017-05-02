Johnny Jay Williams

Funeral services for Mr. Johnny Williams were held 2 p.m. Friday, April 28, 2017, at Gibson Baptist Church with Rev. Max Walker officiating. Burial followed in Marlowe Cemetery in Crockett County.

Mr. Williams passed away Wednesday, April 26, 2017, at his home surrounded by family.

He was born in Crockett County to the late Leon Williams and Martha Nelson Williams.

Mr. Williams was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Theda Stoelzle, Edward Williams, Queete Williams, Jean Rea, Faye Haynes, Robert Williams and Carl Wayne Williams.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Turner Williams; children, Jennifer Carlton (John), Kathy Walters (Steve), Joy Williams, Audrey Long (Bill); grandchildren, Brian Walters, Jonathan Walters, Jason McDaniel, Elaine Grimes, Joseph Shepherd, Tyler Shaw, John Shepherd, Holly Long and Eric Long; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Arrangements entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina, Tenn.