Gibson Countians fight child abuse

by Danny Wade

There was a fun party going on in Humboldt last Saturday night. The annual Exchange Club Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse Dinner and Auction was a huge success.

The dinner and auction was held in the conference room of Humboldt Medical Center that included both a silent and live auction, barbecue dinner and entertainment from David Browning, the Mayberry Deputy.

As guests arrived, they walked around the room looking at the dozens of silent auction items, many placing bids. Chris Doyle served as emcee, making announcements along the way before opening up the buffet line.

As dinner was wrapping up, local auctioneer Brent Croom took the microphone and worked his magic getting top dollar for live auction items. All money raised from the auction is tax deductible.

As of Monday morning, center officials estimated over $17,000 was raised from the dinner and auction.

Highlighting the evening was the Mayberry Deputy doing his Barney Fife impression. He had the crowd rolling with laughter. He used several in the audience as the butt of his jokes, referring to them as characters from “The Andy Griffin Show”. He found Goober the mechanic, Otis the drunk and Opie in the crowd. The deputy had a skit on Floyd the barber and others from the popular TV show.

Browning had Don Knott’s voice and mannerisms down to a tee as Barney Fife.

Early on before dinner, the deputy worked the crowd and wrote several citations for doing random things such as laughing too loud, having a wife that was too pretty, and several other humorous police offenses.

The annual dinner and auction is always a hit among Gibson Countians. It is fun, the food is delicious, the entertainment is great, and the money raised goes to a very worthy cause, supporting the CP Center and all the good it does in Gibson County.