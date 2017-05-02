Gibson Countians fight child abuse

MAYBERRY DEPUTY – Entertaining at this year’s Exchange Club Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse Dinner and Auction was David Browning as the Mayberry Deputy. The deputy uses Dan Shanklin as part of his comedy show talking about a toupee made from cat hair. He said Shanklin may have set a world record for having the world’s widest part.

by Danny Wade

There was a fun party going on in Humboldt last Saturday night. The annual Exchange Club Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse Dinner and Auction was a huge success.

The dinner and auction was held in the conference room of Humboldt Medical Center that included both a silent and live auction, barbecue dinner and entertainment from David Browning, the Mayberry Deputy.

As guests arrived, they walked around the room looking at the dozens of silent auction items, many placing bids. Chris Doyle served as emcee, making announcements along the way before opening up the buffet line.

BOARD MEMBERS – Members of the Exchange Club Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Advisory Board were recognized on stage during the center’s annual dinner and auction held at the Humboldt Medical Center last Saturday night. Those attending are (front row from left) Debbie McDaniel, Mary Jane Cole, Renee Childs and Michael Little; (back row) Libby Wickersham, Chris Doyle (who served as emcee), Abby Little, Ken Pullias, Whitney McCullar, Bradley Owens and Gibson County director Leah Blackburn. Board members unable to attend were Eric Egbert, Chris Carroll, Matt Curtis, Sharita Jones, Shelby Matthis, Dennis Mitchell, Bruce Niven, Lyndsey Powers and Paul Thomas.

As dinner was wrapping up, local auctioneer Brent Croom took the microphone and worked his magic getting top dollar for live auction items. All money raised from the auction is tax deductible.

As of Monday morning, center officials estimated over $17,000 was raised from the dinner and auction.

Highlighting the evening was the Mayberry Deputy doing his Barney Fife impression. He had the crowd rolling with laughter. He used several in the audience as the butt of his jokes, referring to them as characters from “The Andy Griffin Show”. He found Goober the mechanic, Otis the drunk and Opie in the crowd. The deputy had a skit on Floyd the barber and others from the popular TV show.

MUSICAL DUO – Rob Harris was coerced to volunteer and accompany the Mayberry Deputy perform one of the deputy’s comical songs. David Browning, doing his Barney Fife impression had the crowd rolling with laughter during the Exchange Club Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse Dinner and Auction last Saturday night in the Humboldt Medical Center conference room.

Browning had Don Knott’s voice and mannerisms down to a tee as Barney Fife.

Early on before dinner, the deputy worked the crowd and wrote several citations for doing random things such as laughing too loud, having a wife that was too pretty, and several other humorous police offenses.

The annual dinner and auction is always a hit among Gibson Countians. It is fun, the food is delicious, the entertainment is great, and the money raised goes to a very worthy cause, supporting the CP Center and all the good it does in Gibson County.

PACKED HOUSE – Hundreds of supporters of the Exchange Club Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse enjoyed the center’s annual dinner and auction Saturday night in Humboldt. The theme this year was Alice in Wonderland.

AUCTIONEER – Local auctioneer, Brent Croom, tries to get the highest bids possible during the CP Center’s dinner and auction last Saturday night. Michael Little (as the Mad Hatter) assists with the auction that raised thousands of dollars for the center.

