Eric Allen is Teapot Parade Marshal

By Crystal Burns

“This guy’s the real deal.”

Bubba Abbott, a lifelong Trenton resident, announced this year’s parade marshal to a large crowd gathered at First United Methodist Church for opening ceremonies Sunday afternoon.

“He’s probably the most humble person that I have ever met,” Abbott said of his friend Eric Allen, the 37th parade marshal. “Eric has been a blessing to me and this great town. We are very fortunate to have a person of his caliber living in Trenton.”

Allen was raised in Strawberry Festival territory and graduated from Humboldt High School, where he played football, in 1990. He moved to Trenton in 1998 and opened an Edward Jones office. He is now a limited partner with Edward Jones.

Allen worked his way through college at the University of Tennessee at Martin, taking jobs with the UTM grounds crew, Weakley County golf course, Crenshaw’s Christmas Tree Farm, and AAA Landscaping. He also sold Rainbow vacuum cleaners and telephone headsets.

“He always goes 100 mph and never looks for shortcuts,” Abbott said. “He puts everything he’s got in everything he’s doing. You can’t keep up with this guy.”

Allen is a member of First Presbyterian Church in Trenton where he is currently an elder and chairman of the finance committee. He is a member of the Trenton Rotary Club where he has served two terms as president, Trenton Exchange Club where he is also a past president, Trenton Elks Lodge No. 1279 where he has served as exalted ruler, trustee, leading knight, loyal knight, esquire and chaplain, and Peabody Quarterback Club. Allen is also finance chairman for the Gibson County Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse and is president of the board of directors for the Northwest Gibson County YMCA located in Trenton.

Allen played a huge role in re-opening the Y under the umbrella of the YMCA of Memphis & the Mid-South, Abbott noted.

“He put so much effort into this program that he simply wasn’t going to let the Y close,” Abbott said. “He had a good team of volunteers who also cared about the Y, but Eric was such a good leader that he went well beyond his call of duty.”

On April 20, the YMCA of Memphis & the Mid-South named Allen its Volunteer of the Year.

“Eric Allen has been instrumental to the success of the Northwest Gibson County YMCA,” said Melissa White, center director. “He has been involved since the branch’s inception back in the 90’s, and currently serves as board chair. He has led our campaign in giving and has always done anything that needed to be done, from speaking on behalf of the Y to spending his entire Saturday cleaning our pool. He is an amazing volunteer who represents all the values upon which the YMCA is founded. We are blessed to have him.”

Before lighting the final ceremonial teapot to officially kick off the festival, Allen reflected on his 19 years in Trenton.

“It’s different here,” he said. “We’re all one.”

Mayor Ricky Jackson, Miss Trenton Teapot Carrie Willis, and Festival Committee Chairperson Sarah Wren also lighted teapots to signify the beginning of another festival. Jackson, Wren, and Betty Poteet gave welcoming remarks.

“It takes a whole committee of people to do this,” Wren said. “We’re looking for a great week.”

Vickie Sorrells, representing the Trenton Garden Club, announced winners of the annual Teapot lawn contest, which the club sponsors. This year’s judge described the teapot decorations as cute, clever, and creative, Sorrells said.

“We had more entries than we’ve ever had,” she noted.

The judge chose to name honorable mentions in addition to the winners in each division. For Best Theme, Jesse and Lesley Gordon, High St., won with Barney Casysen, Armory St., receiving honorable mention. For Most Unique, Jimmy and Penny Williams, of Broadfield St., won with Randy Hays and Kevin Carter and Walter and Lois Lockhart receiving honorable mention. In Best of Show, Gary and Carolyn Blankenship and Carolann, of Sunny Dr., won with honorable mentions going to Shirley Hayes on Armory St. and Danny and Janice Jones on Taylor St.