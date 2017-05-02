City Gift receives TN small business award

by Danny Wade

A local downtown business has been selected by the state to be honored during National Small Business Week. City Gift received the Outstanding Retail Business award from the Tennessee Small Business Development Center.

The Tennessee Small Business Development Center, JSCC, will honor several of its clients during National Small Business Week, May 1-6, 2017. The center focuses on assisting small businesses, both start-ups and existing businesses that are looking to expand their operations.

TSBDC Director Ron Acree said his office assists and supports nine counties in West Tennessee. Acree said four businesses in his district would receive awards during National Small Business Week.

“It has been a privilege to work with all of our clients,” said Acree.

Joel Newman, senior small business specialist added, “Helping start-ups, watching them grow and being able to provide assistance to expanding companies is what makes our job worthwhile. Even with the tough economy, we have had some major successes that have created real economic impact. This is the reason that we honor our clients during this special Small Business Week”.

City Gift (formerly City Drug) has been around for decades. Parker Williams first opened the City Drug at the Crossing in Humboldt. He moved his drug store and soda fountain downtown to its current location before moving again a couple of block east on Main Street where his daughter,

Mary Key Roe, took over operations. In recent history, Roe got out of the pharmacy business and changed the name to City Gift and move the business once again, back to its second location. In December of 2014, Tommy and Debbie Goodrum purchased the business and are current owners.

“Our intension was to go from one family to the next,” Mr. Goodrum said of the purchase and change in ownership.

“We wanted to honor the Williams family and keep the tradition,” said Mrs. Goodrum.

“When they purchased the business, Tommy and Debbie wanted to continue the ‘Hometown Shopping Atmosphere’ of this business, which had been a part of the community for many years,” Acree said. “Their plans were to provide the same friendly service and gift items to customers as in the past and to also add new product lines that were requested by customers.”

Three other West Tennessee businesses will also be honored during Small Business Week. ZZ’s Restaurant in Brownsville, owned by Keith and Allyson Zaleski earned the Outstanding Emerging Business award; West Tennessee Carpet Cleaning in Jackson, owned by Josh Cathey received the Outstanding Existing Business award; and Horseshoe Lake Venue in Huron, owned by Doug Bartholomew was selected as Outstanding Start-up Business award recipient.

“We acknowledge and reward these fine businesses and owners for doing a good job, keeping small business alive in Tennessee,” Acree added.