Bradford sends first DI team to global finals

By Crystal Burns

For the first time, a Bradford DI team has advanced to global finals.

The Bradford Elementary School team of Daltry Grimes, Adam Cantrell, Carlie Copous, Theresa Kay Stone, Abby Beth Dunn, Caleb Stone, and Cody Krotky placed first at regional competition and second at state to secure a spot at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville May 24-27.

“We are very proud of them for their performance,” said Director of Schools Dan Black.

The elementary school team chose the Top Secret scientific challenge. They had to create and present a story about a secret mission; research and apply methods from cryptography and steganography to reveal secret messages; design and create a gadget that appears to be an everyday item; create and integrate a disguised character into the story; and create and present two team choice elements that show off the team’s interests, skills, areas of strength, and talents.

Bradford also fielded a middle school team. Lexi Gearin, Emily Warren, Rebecca Walter, Peyten Dunn, and Francisco Mendoza-McEwen participated in the 3-Peat improvisational challenge. They were tasked with creating three improvisational skits from the same story prompt, presenting each skit in a different performance genre, portraying a different stock character in each skit and enhancing each skit with props.

The middle schoolers finished second at regional competition and eighth at state.

“It was very challenging,” said Amy Dunn, a Bradford supervisor of instruction who also helped manage the elementary team. “Both teams practiced for months.”

In addition to the challenges they select, teams also complete an instant challenge at the tournament. The instant challenges require teams to engage in quick, creative and critical thinking. Team members must think on their feet by applying appropriate skills to produce a solution in a period of just five to eight minutes.

Activities at global finals include the welcome ceremony featuring teams across the country and the world, pin trading, off-campus tours, innovation expo, costume ball, international block party, and a caching game.

Black, who participated in DI when his kids were in schools, encouraged the Bradford students to have a good time in Knoxville.

“It’s a good trip,” he said. “It was thrilling for me.”

The Bradford school board recognized the students at the district’s April 24 meeting.

Architect – Board members voted to hire Doug Short, of Milan, to write plans to submit to the state fire marshal for the music room, which was damaged during a flash flood on March 27. Short will complete the work for no more than $2,000.

Black said that Short recommends raising the floor and adding a brick façade to better match the metal building to the schools.

CSH update – Dana Garner and Tammy Cunningham with Coordinated School Health (CSH) gave the board an annual update on the services CSH provides. In this school year, CSH has provided health screenings (height, weight, blood pressure, vision and heart) to 282 students. Total Wellness Chiropractic in Milan partnered with CSH to screen 54 sixth graders for scoliosis. The Gibson County Health Department partnered with CSH to provide 60 students with flu shots. Well Child School Health partnered with CSD and administered physicals to 31 students in PreK-12th grade and vision exams to 14 students with seven children receiving glasses.

Coordinated School Health also provides a variety of activities for students including the 100 Mile Club, Go Girl Go, Safety Day, Red Ribbon Week, Ollie the Otter, Environmentalist Club, cyber security classes, mock DUI crash, Field Day, and recycling programs.