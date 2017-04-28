Gibson County fugitive apprehended in Memphis

James Glen Owings, the Gibson County inmate who escaped from a work detail in Humboldt earlier this week, has just been apprehended by a team of law enforcement officials.

The Tipton County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office, apprehended Owings today at a Memphis hotel.

Owings was reportedly with his wife at the time.

Owings was working a trustee detail for Morning Star Church on Mitchell Street in Humboldt on Wednesday, April 26, when we walked away from his work assignment. Mr. Owings was part of a four man crew that was being supervised by Church employees to help with renovations to the Church property. Mr. Owings is from Munford, TN, and is serving a sentence for a previous drug arrest. The United States Marshal fugitive apprehension team assisted on the case.