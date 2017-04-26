MHS hosts emotional Mock DUI Crash before prom

| | 0

MHS hosts emotional Mock Crash before prom

By Logan Watson

DSC_1524
DSC_1521
DSC_1510
DSC_1509
DSC_1504
DSC_1502
DSC_1496
DSC_1495
DSC_1493
DSC_1490
DSC_1484
DSC_1481
DSC_1479
DSC_1464
DSC_1457
DSC_1456
DSC_1449
DSC_1445
DSC_1440
DSC_1429
DSC_1428
DSC_1418
DSC_1415
DSC_1412
DSC_1408
DSC_1406
DSC_1401
DSC_1394
DSC_1384
DSC_1376
DSC_1373
DSC_1367
DSC_1360
DSC_1358
DSC_1357
DSC_1354
DSC_1348
DSC_1344
DSC_1337
DSC_1334
DSC_1325
DSC_1322
DSC_1320
DSC_1315
DSC_1311
DSC_1300
DSC_1299
DSC_1295
DSC_1285
DSC_1274
DSC_1256
DSC_1524 DSC_1521 DSC_1510 DSC_1509 DSC_1504 DSC_1502 DSC_1496 DSC_1495 DSC_1493 DSC_1490 DSC_1484 DSC_1481 DSC_1479 DSC_1464 DSC_1457 DSC_1456 DSC_1449 DSC_1445 DSC_1440 DSC_1429 DSC_1428 DSC_1418 DSC_1415 DSC_1412 DSC_1408 DSC_1406 DSC_1401 DSC_1394 DSC_1384 DSC_1376 DSC_1373 DSC_1367 DSC_1360 DSC_1358 DSC_1357 DSC_1354 DSC_1348 DSC_1344 DSC_1337 DSC_1334 DSC_1325 DSC_1322 DSC_1320 DSC_1315 DSC_1311 DSC_1300 DSC_1299 DSC_1295 DSC_1285 DSC_1274 DSC_1256

Juniors and seniors at Milan High School had a lot to ponder before last Saturday’s prom, thanks to one of the most emotional and haunting Mock DUI Crash programs the school has seen in recent memory.
Like the other mock accidents, students play the parts of both the victims and the drunk driver. The drivers exit their vehicles. One, hysterical, surveys the gruesome scene; the other staggers around the crash site, flippantly denying being drunk.
The sirens of law enforcement officials and first responders cut through the still air. Officer Gray Scott of the Milan Police Department checks on the passengers until the EMS and fire departments arrive, then detains the driver, performing a field sobriety test. Rescue crews rush into action, attempting to free the passengers trapped inside the vehicles, but for some, they are already too late.
Students often dismiss programs like these, considering them hokey and over-the-top, but last Tuesday’s production resonated with many of the kids.
As the scene winds down, the drunk driver is handcuffed and arrested. The victims are hurried to waiting ambulances, except for one, whose body lies on the pavement in front of the onlookers, covered in a white sheet. The law enforcement officers on the scene escort a woman over to the body and pull back the sheet.

The woman falls to her knees, sobbing uncontrollably.


While the woman grieves over the loss of her child, MHS student Sarah Grace Duncan read a poem. The poem, “I went to a party, mom”, which is used in drunk driving programs and PSAs across the nation. The poem, while heavy-handed, is moving on its own, but Duncan’s delivery hit very close to home for several students and adults in attendance. Duncan wept openly as she read the narrator’s dying thoughts, bringing many to tears.
“It just hit me really hard,” Duncan said of the poem. “I had a lot of people come up to me at school and tell me that it really touched their hearts. I’m glad I got to do that.”

 

“As the incident was winding down, I had a chance to look into the crowd of students and could see many with tears in their eyes,” said Officer Scott. “Most of these kids have never experienced something as traumatic as a DUI accident involving the death of a friend or family member. To see a child their age lying motionless under a sheet should be eye-opening. I hope and pray that I never have to deliver the news of a child’s passing to a parent. Doing it in a mock drill was hard enough.”
Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas shared his experiences with DUI accidents, both professionally and personally, in hopes that the students would make better decisions on prom night. Sheriff Thomas lost one of his older sisters, Karen, a 27-year-old mother of two, in a similar accident.

REAL-LIFE CONSEQUENCES – Members of the Milan Fire Department and the Humboldt Area Rescue Squad work quickly to remove victims injured in a DUI collision that claimed two young lives. The crash was staged, but served to show students at MHS the grave consequences that come from drinking and driving. Photo by Logan Watson.

“A drunk driver took her away from us, all because he made a stupid decision to get behind the wheel,” Sheriff Thomas told the students. “It never gets easy to tell that story, but I’m glad I do. We’re tired of seeing young people lose their lives. Don’t make us keep doing that. Make memories and have fun, but make good choices.”

THIS COULD BE YOU – Firefighters load a young victim into the back of an ambulance in hopes of saving her life in last week’s Mock DUI Crash at Milan High School. The program was held just before prom night in an effort to encourage students to make choices that could save their lives and those of their friends. Photo by Logan Watson.

 

Posted in Breaking News, Mirror Exchange Breaking News, News

Leave a Comment