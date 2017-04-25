Your Right to Know

Court Report

Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community

General Sessions

Keenan Murphy – theft under $500 (2 counts)

Antonio Pewitte – driving on revoked DL

Luke Priser – violation sexual offender registration attempt

Richard Frye – reckless driving

Terrance Kidd – driving on revoked DL with priors, simple possession of Schedule VI

Jasper Bowers – driving without DL

Chanel M. Rose – driving without DL

Jeremy Prather – simple possession of Schedule VI

Pamela Moore – reckless endangerment

Brent Davis – simple possession of Schedule VI

Gerry Pitts – domestic assault

Roger Ferris – driving without DL

Amy Cocker – driving without DL

Ray Bills – simple possession of Schedule VI

Ryan Andrews – domestic assault

Quantavious Spinks – domestic assault, simple possession of Schedule VI

Krystal West – resisting arrest

Kenneth Golden Jr. – simple possession of Schedule VI

Dallas Brogdon – vandalism, driving on suspended DL

Tony Fly – public intoxication

Robert Burrow – simple possession of Schedule VI

Christopher Cottrell – criminal trespass, vandalism

Lajuan Gordon – simple possession of Schedule II, criminal impersonation

Betty Pounds – DUI

Lashelle Price – theft up to $500

Tanya M. Pettigrew – simple possession of Schedule VI

Robert B. Bunn II – obstruction of process

Yalanda Rucker – driving without DL

Civil

Michael Graves and Brenda Graves vs Rocky Snider dba Snider Sheet Metal

Charles A. Maitland vs Wayne Gibbons and Matt Brown dba Humboldt Wrecker Service

Joshua Arnold vs Erica Williams

Gilford Yarbrough vs Undrea Graves

James R. Barr vs David Fountain and /or any other occupants

Credit Acceptance Corporation vs Marvin Lane

Credit Acceptance Corporation vs Joshua R. McCann

Calvary SPV I, LLC assignee of HSBC Bank Nevada NA/Best Buy vs Shannon M. Graf

Ford Motor Credit Company LLC vs Dexter Jones

Cavalry SPV I. LLC as assignee of Synchrony Bank/Lowe’s vs Paul Barberini

Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs Cherylyaka Carter

Capital One Bank (USA NA vs Chiquita M. Lawrence

Midland Funding LLC as successor in interest to Credit One Bank NA vs Carla Jarrett

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC as successor in interest to Webbank vs Esther D. Baker

Midland Funding LLC as successor in interest to Credit One Bank NA vs Phillip Green

Midland Funding LLC as successor in interest to Synchrony Bank Sam’s Club vs Temple Haynes

Midland funding LLC as successor in interest to Credit One Bank NA vs Daphne Velarde

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC as successor in interest to Synchrony Bank vs Carrie M. Smith

Midland Funding LLC as successor in interest to Credit One Bank NA vs Cristal Walk

Jefferson Capital Systems LLC as successor in interest to Fingerhut-Bluestem Brands issued Webbank vs James Hatcher

Midland Funding LLC as successor in interest to Synchrony Bank/Gap vs Kimberly Smith

Midland Funding LLC as successor in interest to Credit One Bank NA vs Christina Parker

Bank of America NA vs Brian S. Patterson

Midland Funding LLC as successor in interest to Credit One Bank NA vs Jeremy Hunt

Midland Funding LLC as successor in interest to Citibank NA/Best Buy

Midland Funding LLC/Goodyear vs Terrell Pharms

Midland Funding LLC as successor in interest to Synchrony Bank/Walmart vs Sharlice Bradford

Midland Funding LLC as successor in interest to Citybank NA/Sears Mastercard vs Kimberly Smith

Midland Funding LLC as successor in interest to Synchrony Bank/Old Navy

Midland Funding LLC as successor in interest to Synchrony Bank/JC Penny vs Erica McKnight

Midland Funding LLC as successor in interest to Synchrony Bank/Lowe’s vs Erica C. McKnight

Midland Funding LLC as successor in interest to Synchrony Bank/Belk vs Erica C. McKnight

Harbin, LLC as final assignee of Defender Direct vs Brandie Maness

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC as successor in interest to Citibank NA vs Phillip D. McKnight

Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs Tammy I. Jordan

Discover Bank vs Kendra N. Cordes

Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs Jacob A. Lweis

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs Shemiah Johnson

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs Porsha Fly

Second Round LP in successor in interest to Santander Consumer USA vs Warren Gannon

General Sessions of Gibson County – Trenton

Jamie Guerrero – driving while license suspended

James D. Flowers – driving while license suspended

James Scott Johnstone – DUI

James Scott Johnstone –sexual offender registration form violation attempt

William Wayne Arnold – possession of drug paraphernalia

Steven Callins – leaving the scene of accident

Clarence Spinks – domestic assault

Christopher Barron – DUI first

Michael John McDonald –driving without DL

Martha Lee Sutton – DUI (second)

Martha Lee Sutton – harassment

Kody Allen Gray – disorderly conduct

Michael Trent Simpson – domestic assault

Paul Dunagon – theft up to $500

Natasha Smith – simple possession

Dustin D. Ferguson – DUI

Timothy W. Brown – disorderly conduct

Cornelius Sharp – Class A evading, driving while license suspended

Tracy L. Cole – driving while license revoked

Kelsey Ann Moore – DUI

Michelle D. Rinks – DUI

Curtis Wade Hinson – simple possession

Joshua M. Clay – assault, simple possession of Schedule II

Joshua M. Clay –simple possession of Schedule II, simple possession of Schedule VI

Bradley L. Tanner – violation of order of protection

Daniel S. Kinkade – driving while license revoked

Amanda Ward – DUI

Deonta Polk – simple possession of Schedule VI

Leslie Earl Carter – theft up to $1,000

Jennifer Gunnels –simple possession of Schedule II, simple possession of Schedule IV

Isaac Figueroa – simple possession marijuana

Brandy L. Garrison – DUI, simple possession of Schedule II

Todd L. Cochran – theft up to $500

Humboldt Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from April 17, 2017 through April 23, 2017:

Bond, Brittany Michelle, 30, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/19/2017, Plaza Shopping Center parking lot; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, driving under influence, violation of implied consent law, disorderly conduct, leaving scene of accident. Arresting officer: Ptl. Stewart.

Bowen, Tarissa Nicole, 35, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 04/17/2017, Exxon parking lot; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, speeding. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.

Brown, Danterrance Derrell, 04/23/2017, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/23/2017, 3561 Seymour Loop; Charges: driving under influence, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, violation of implied consent law. Arresting officer: Sgt. Wilson.

Brown, Johnny Odis, 22, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/17/2017, Gibson Wells Road at Craddock Street; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, speeding. Arresting officer: Ptl. Yarbrough.

Bush, Whitney Ann, 22, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/21/2017, 1420 N. 18th Avenue; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bomer.

Croom, Latonya Anoinette, 46, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/17/2017, 13th Avenue and Elliott Street; Charges: criminal impersonation, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.

Dandridge, Kenneth NMN, 58, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 04/18/2017, Main Street and Central Avenue; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: Sgt. Wilson.

Hicks, Malik Marquez, 20, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 04/19/2017, 4086 Powell Street, Milan; Charges: aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, theft of property. Arresting officer: Lt. Williams.

Miller, Brantley Vonquin, 32, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/23/2017, West Main Street at Hadley Drive; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law, stop sign violation. Arresting officer: Ptl. Stewart.

Piggott, Stephanie Michelle, 31, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/20/2017, Walmart; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Moore.

Reeve, Ronald Ray, 41, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/18/2017, 14th Avenue and Osborne Street; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, violation of light law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.

Scott, Lois Ann, 45, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/18/2017, 1810 McKnight Street; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Wilson.

Wallick, Rickey Deneal, 21, of Milan; Arrest date and location: 04/19/2017, 4086 Powell Street, Milan; Charges: aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, theft of property. Arresting officer: Lt. Williams.

Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest made April 17 throught April 23, 2017.

Audrey Warren, b/f, 39 – attachment

Hunter Huffman, w/m, 23 – domestic assault

Lashell Price, b/f, 41 – attachment

Nicole Horner, w/f, 28 – driving on revoked license

Luke Holladay, w/m, 26 – attachment

Jason Sisk, w/m, 42 – aggravated burglary

Gary Schwegmann, w/m, 37 – capias

Cathy Maxwell, w/f, 43 – harassment

Justin Holland, w/m, 32 – capias

Timothy Higgs, b/m, 46 – contempt of court

Richie Zoellner, w/m, 27 – theft of property

Christopher Wright, b/m, 33 – violation of bad check law

Stephanie Piggott, w/f, 31 – capias

Chasity Finch, w/f, 31 – driving on revoked license

Polly Mann, b/f, 48 – theft

Dylan Hudspeth, w/m, 18 – capias

William Moore, w/m, 44 – public intoxication

Cindy McCollum, w/f, 34 – capias

Cynthia Bolton, w/f, 58 – capias

Clay Barrix, w/m, 46 – driving under the influence

Marriage Licenses

Kendall Shane Arnold of Milan and Jonathan David Luker of Milan

Zachary Dee Smith of Medina and Heather Michelle Frye of Medina

Michael Andrae McKinnie of Trenton and Timeka Nichole Denwiddie of Trenton Brian Gene Hogeland of Milan and Melissa Marie Newton of Milan

Bernardo Lemus of Trenton and Ashley Nicole Bell of Trenton

Jeffrey Thomas Galloway of Milan and Janet Lynn James Holmes of Bradford

Taylor Hudson Maitland of Trenton and Ali Caroline Martin of Dyer

Divorces

Shakira M. Campbell-Williams vs Brian R. Williams

Joseph Evans vs Courtney Evans

Timothy David Woods vs Rhonda Carol Woods

Real Estate Transfers

Tom Hartigan and wife, Deborah Hartigan to Sheena Grant – Milan – $141,000

Bettie J. Yergin to Dyer, LLC – Rutherford – $10,000

Sally Ann Arnold to John Allen Milam and Jeffrey Todd Milam, Co-Trustees of the Danny C. Milan and Teresa A. Milam Irrevocable Trust – Trenton $102,000

HAK Acquisitions, LLC to John Cooper – Milan – $72,000

Gerald W. Darnell to Joe Richard Gray – Humboldt – $65,000

Phyllis Madden Cooper, Walter Ray Madden, Jr. Jan Schlegel Gordon, Keith Madden Schlegel and John William Schlegel, Jr. to BroCo – Medina – $$33,000

Charlie B. Mitchell, Jr., Trustee of the Doodlum Trust, to Phillip N. Judge, Trustee of the Phillip N. Judge Trust – 8th CD – $712,500

Michael A, Eubanks and wife, Shelly J, Eubanks to Roger Dale Nelson, Sr. – Milan – $45,000

Dyer Builders, Inc, to Keith M. Moran and wife, Jacquelynn M. Moran Medina – $369.900

Charles H. Clark and wife, Shara Lynn Clark to Milton Parks, Jr. and wife, Alesa Parks – Medina – $200,000

Centennial Bank, f/k/a Medina Banking Company to Jonathan Tyler Gamble – Humboldt – $215,000

Shoaf Investment Partnership to David Nelson – Milan – $25,000

Joseph A. Cole and wife, Janet F. Cole – to Timothy G. Guy and Kyoko Guy – Medina – $210,000

Nadine B. Parker to James E. Ainsworth and wife, Tasha Ainsworth – Milan – $41,000

Jerry N. Tidwell and Kathy S. Tidwell to Debra Keeton and husband, Michael Keeton – Medina – $225,000

Billy Seavers to Edward Harris – Milan – $60,000

Donald Paul Harris, Jerry Michael Harris, Thomas Ray Harris and Jeanna Kay Shellenberger to Travis G. McNatt – Humboldt – $109,900

Milton Parks, Jr. and wife, Alesa P. Parks to Bradly Piercey and wife, Rhonda Piercey – Medina – $149,000 James D. Johnson to Robert Burczak – Humboldt – $59,500

Eddie J. Rogers and wife, Melanie M. Rogers to Jennifer Weaver – Medina – $199,000

Jennifer Weaver, f/k/a Jennifer L. Hughes, to Eddie J. Rogers and wife, Melanie M. Rogers – Medina – $275,000

Willie Mae DePriest, Kathryn Martin and John Wayne Turnbo to Brenda Sanford – Humboldt – $65,000

Jonathan Joyce to Matthew Schwarz and wife, Terra Schwarz – Trenton – $75,000

Michael E. Keeton and wife, Debra C. Keeton to Jessica S. Barron – Medina – $153,850

Robert L. Keith and George T. Keith, Jr. to Don Thompson, a/k/a Gary Don Thompson, Wade Thompson and wife, Jane Thompson, a/k/a Ronald Wade Thompson and wife, Lois Jane Thompson – 5th CD – $71,000

Katherine W. Beamon to Robin Connell and wife, Anne Connell – Milan – $163,000

Charlotte Connell to Richard Connell – Gibson – $25,000

Brent A. West to David Schwartz and wife, Julia E. Schwartz – Rutherford – $135,000

Jeremy D. Brown and wife, Sheila K. Brown to Bernie Burns and wife, Jennifer Burns – Medina – $204,900

William S. Sharpe to James F. Gammons and Brandon L. Gammons – Kenton – $30,000

Christopher D. Crider and wife, Terri S. Crider to Justin Weatherly Jones and wife, Ryan Nicole Jones – 1st CD – $30,000

Laurie Porter to Jonathan Drew Temple – Trenton – $94,500

Richard Lynn Jackson to Joshua C. Hayes – Trenton – $50,000

Judy Grimes to Charles D. Gillis – Trenton – $15,900

Michael B. Presson and Jeff Baker to Ronald J. Catronio and wife, Mary Ann Catronio – Medina – $214,900

Richard H. Murray and wife, Phyllis Murray to Avery Williamson – Milan – $120,000

Kelley M. Gillespie to Dallas R. Butler and wife, Cayla Butler – Medina – $91.500

Leigh House England, by and through her Attorney-in-Fact Kasey Earp, to Sheryl D. Mitchell and husband, Gary R. Mitchell – Humboldt – $92,680

Michael Scott Sanders and wife, Megan M. Sanders to Jake H. Lewis and wife, Lauren N. Lewis – Trenton – $190,000

Marilyn L. Holder to Stephen R. Skelton and wife, Christy M. Skelton – Trenton – $148.000

David W. Burke and wife, Ann J. Burke to Chelsea Brooks – Humboldt – $112,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Barry N. Williams and wife, Chasity L. Williams – Medina – $198,900

Shawn M. Collier and wife, Dorena Y. Collier to Samantha Bates and husband, Jason Bates – Medina – $187,000

Cecil Crider to Eric Cates – Milan – $28,000

Gerald Leach to Connie Roberts – Rutherford, $70,000

Robert J. Benedict and wife, Beverly B. Benedict to Allen Rhodes and wife, Pam Rhodes – Humboldt – $55,000

IThink Investments to Barbie Norman Hardee – Humboldt – $24,000

Robert Deloach and wife, Ashlee Deloach to Tammy Cox and husband, Louis Cox – Humboldt – $350,000

Robert J. Moore and wife, Ceil H. Moore to Peteza Prose, LLC – $150,000

John R. Reed and wife, Patsy Reed to T.J. Curtis – Dyer – $9,000

Gregory R. Hills to Alfred B. Laster, II and Donna Jean Laster – Humboldt – $5,000

Kathy Vannetter, individually and as Personal Representative of the Estate of Debbie Leek, to Joseph E. Salyards and wife, Carolyn A. Salyards – Humboldt – $78,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Todd L. Garber and wife, Bevkah L. Garber – Medina – $281,000

Westtenn Bancorp, Inc. to Bret McMillion, Brock Porter and Andrew Porter – Medina – $170,000

William M. Jones and wife, Lisa Renee Jones to Brad Webster and wife, Tisha Webster – Humboldt – $60,000

Vince W. Silvers and wife, Sandra L. Silvers to Eric Wiggers – Humboldt – $111,900