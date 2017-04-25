Your Right to Know
Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community
General Sessions
Keenan Murphy – theft under $500 (2 counts)
Antonio Pewitte – driving on revoked DL
Luke Priser – violation sexual offender registration attempt
Richard Frye – reckless driving
Terrance Kidd – driving on revoked DL with priors, simple possession of Schedule VI
Jasper Bowers – driving without DL
Chanel M. Rose – driving without DL
Jeremy Prather – simple possession of Schedule VI
Pamela Moore – reckless endangerment
Brent Davis – simple possession of Schedule VI
Gerry Pitts – domestic assault
Roger Ferris – driving without DL
Amy Cocker – driving without DL
Ray Bills – simple possession of Schedule VI
Ryan Andrews – domestic assault
Quantavious Spinks – domestic assault, simple possession of Schedule VI
Krystal West – resisting arrest
Kenneth Golden Jr. – simple possession of Schedule VI
Dallas Brogdon – vandalism, driving on suspended DL
Tony Fly – public intoxication
Robert Burrow – simple possession of Schedule VI
Christopher Cottrell – criminal trespass, vandalism
Lajuan Gordon – simple possession of Schedule II, criminal impersonation
Betty Pounds – DUI
Lashelle Price – theft up to $500
Tanya M. Pettigrew – simple possession of Schedule VI
Robert B. Bunn II – obstruction of process
Yalanda Rucker – driving without DL
Civil
Michael Graves and Brenda Graves vs Rocky Snider dba Snider Sheet Metal
Charles A. Maitland vs Wayne Gibbons and Matt Brown dba Humboldt Wrecker Service
Joshua Arnold vs Erica Williams
Gilford Yarbrough vs Undrea Graves
James R. Barr vs David Fountain and /or any other occupants
Credit Acceptance Corporation vs Marvin Lane
Credit Acceptance Corporation vs Joshua R. McCann
Calvary SPV I, LLC assignee of HSBC Bank Nevada NA/Best Buy vs Shannon M. Graf
Ford Motor Credit Company LLC vs Dexter Jones
Cavalry SPV I. LLC as assignee of Synchrony Bank/Lowe’s vs Paul Barberini
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs Cherylyaka Carter
Capital One Bank (USA NA vs Chiquita M. Lawrence
Midland Funding LLC as successor in interest to Credit One Bank NA vs Carla Jarrett
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC as successor in interest to Webbank vs Esther D. Baker
Midland Funding LLC as successor in interest to Credit One Bank NA vs Phillip Green
Midland Funding LLC as successor in interest to Synchrony Bank Sam’s Club vs Temple Haynes
Midland funding LLC as successor in interest to Credit One Bank NA vs Daphne Velarde
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC as successor in interest to Synchrony Bank vs Carrie M. Smith
Midland Funding LLC as successor in interest to Credit One Bank NA vs Cristal Walk
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC as successor in interest to Fingerhut-Bluestem Brands issued Webbank vs James Hatcher
Midland Funding LLC as successor in interest to Synchrony Bank/Gap vs Kimberly Smith
Midland Funding LLC as successor in interest to Credit One Bank NA vs Christina Parker
Bank of America NA vs Brian S. Patterson
Midland Funding LLC as successor in interest to Credit One Bank NA vs Jeremy Hunt
Midland Funding LLC as successor in interest to Citibank NA/Best Buy
Midland Funding LLC/Goodyear vs Terrell Pharms
Midland Funding LLC as successor in interest to Synchrony Bank/Walmart vs Sharlice Bradford
Midland Funding LLC as successor in interest to Citybank NA/Sears Mastercard vs Kimberly Smith
Midland Funding LLC as successor in interest to Synchrony Bank/Old Navy
Midland Funding LLC as successor in interest to Synchrony Bank/JC Penny vs Erica McKnight
Midland Funding LLC as successor in interest to Synchrony Bank/Lowe’s vs Erica C. McKnight
Midland Funding LLC as successor in interest to Synchrony Bank/Belk vs Erica C. McKnight
Harbin, LLC as final assignee of Defender Direct vs Brandie Maness
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC as successor in interest to Citibank NA vs Phillip D. McKnight
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs Tammy I. Jordan
Discover Bank vs Kendra N. Cordes
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs Jacob A. Lweis
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs Shemiah Johnson
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs Porsha Fly
Second Round LP in successor in interest to Santander Consumer USA vs Warren Gannon
General Sessions of Gibson County – Trenton
Jamie Guerrero – driving while license suspended
James D. Flowers – driving while license suspended
James Scott Johnstone – DUI
James Scott Johnstone –sexual offender registration form violation attempt
William Wayne Arnold – possession of drug paraphernalia
Steven Callins – leaving the scene of accident
Clarence Spinks – domestic assault
Christopher Barron – DUI first
Michael John McDonald –driving without DL
Martha Lee Sutton – DUI (second)
Martha Lee Sutton – harassment
Kody Allen Gray – disorderly conduct
Michael Trent Simpson – domestic assault
Paul Dunagon – theft up to $500
Natasha Smith – simple possession
Dustin D. Ferguson – DUI
Timothy W. Brown – disorderly conduct
Cornelius Sharp – Class A evading, driving while license suspended
Tracy L. Cole – driving while license revoked
Kelsey Ann Moore – DUI
Michelle D. Rinks – DUI
Curtis Wade Hinson – simple possession
Joshua M. Clay – assault, simple possession of Schedule II
Joshua M. Clay –simple possession of Schedule II, simple possession of Schedule VI
Bradley L. Tanner – violation of order of protection
Daniel S. Kinkade – driving while license revoked
Amanda Ward – DUI
Deonta Polk – simple possession of Schedule VI
Leslie Earl Carter – theft up to $1,000
Jennifer Gunnels –simple possession of Schedule II, simple possession of Schedule IV
Isaac Figueroa – simple possession marijuana
Brandy L. Garrison – DUI, simple possession of Schedule II
Todd L. Cochran – theft up to $500
Humboldt Police Report
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from April 17, 2017 through April 23, 2017:
Bond, Brittany Michelle, 30, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/19/2017, Plaza Shopping Center parking lot; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, driving under influence, violation of implied consent law, disorderly conduct, leaving scene of accident. Arresting officer: Ptl. Stewart.
Bowen, Tarissa Nicole, 35, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 04/17/2017, Exxon parking lot; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, speeding. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.
Brown, Danterrance Derrell, 04/23/2017, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/23/2017, 3561 Seymour Loop; Charges: driving under influence, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, violation of implied consent law. Arresting officer: Sgt. Wilson.
Brown, Johnny Odis, 22, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/17/2017, Gibson Wells Road at Craddock Street; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, speeding. Arresting officer: Ptl. Yarbrough.
Bush, Whitney Ann, 22, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/21/2017, 1420 N. 18th Avenue; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bomer.
Croom, Latonya Anoinette, 46, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/17/2017, 13th Avenue and Elliott Street; Charges: criminal impersonation, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.
Dandridge, Kenneth NMN, 58, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 04/18/2017, Main Street and Central Avenue; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: Sgt. Wilson.
Hicks, Malik Marquez, 20, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 04/19/2017, 4086 Powell Street, Milan; Charges: aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, theft of property. Arresting officer: Lt. Williams.
Miller, Brantley Vonquin, 32, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/23/2017, West Main Street at Hadley Drive; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law, stop sign violation. Arresting officer: Ptl. Stewart.
Piggott, Stephanie Michelle, 31, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/20/2017, Walmart; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Moore.
Reeve, Ronald Ray, 41, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/18/2017, 14th Avenue and Osborne Street; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, violation of light law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.
Scott, Lois Ann, 45, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/18/2017, 1810 McKnight Street; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Wilson.
Wallick, Rickey Deneal, 21, of Milan; Arrest date and location: 04/19/2017, 4086 Powell Street, Milan; Charges: aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, theft of property. Arresting officer: Lt. Williams.
Sheriff’s Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest made April 17 throught April 23, 2017.
Audrey Warren, b/f, 39 – attachment
Hunter Huffman, w/m, 23 – domestic assault
Lashell Price, b/f, 41 – attachment
Nicole Horner, w/f, 28 – driving on revoked license
Luke Holladay, w/m, 26 – attachment
Jason Sisk, w/m, 42 – aggravated burglary
Gary Schwegmann, w/m, 37 – capias
Cathy Maxwell, w/f, 43 – harassment
Justin Holland, w/m, 32 – capias
Timothy Higgs, b/m, 46 – contempt of court
Richie Zoellner, w/m, 27 – theft of property
Christopher Wright, b/m, 33 – violation of bad check law
Stephanie Piggott, w/f, 31 – capias
Chasity Finch, w/f, 31 – driving on revoked license
Polly Mann, b/f, 48 – theft
Dylan Hudspeth, w/m, 18 – capias
William Moore, w/m, 44 – public intoxication
Cindy McCollum, w/f, 34 – capias
Cynthia Bolton, w/f, 58 – capias
Clay Barrix, w/m, 46 – driving under the influence
Marriage Licenses
Kendall Shane Arnold of Milan and Jonathan David Luker of Milan
Zachary Dee Smith of Medina and Heather Michelle Frye of Medina
Michael Andrae McKinnie of Trenton and Timeka Nichole Denwiddie of Trenton Brian Gene Hogeland of Milan and Melissa Marie Newton of Milan
Bernardo Lemus of Trenton and Ashley Nicole Bell of Trenton
Jeffrey Thomas Galloway of Milan and Janet Lynn James Holmes of Bradford
Taylor Hudson Maitland of Trenton and Ali Caroline Martin of Dyer
Divorces
Shakira M. Campbell-Williams vs Brian R. Williams
Joseph Evans vs Courtney Evans
Timothy David Woods vs Rhonda Carol Woods
Real Estate Transfers
Tom Hartigan and wife, Deborah Hartigan to Sheena Grant – Milan – $141,000
Bettie J. Yergin to Dyer, LLC – Rutherford – $10,000
Sally Ann Arnold to John Allen Milam and Jeffrey Todd Milam, Co-Trustees of the Danny C. Milan and Teresa A. Milam Irrevocable Trust – Trenton $102,000
HAK Acquisitions, LLC to John Cooper – Milan – $72,000
Gerald W. Darnell to Joe Richard Gray – Humboldt – $65,000
Phyllis Madden Cooper, Walter Ray Madden, Jr. Jan Schlegel Gordon, Keith Madden Schlegel and John William Schlegel, Jr. to BroCo – Medina – $$33,000
Charlie B. Mitchell, Jr., Trustee of the Doodlum Trust, to Phillip N. Judge, Trustee of the Phillip N. Judge Trust – 8th CD – $712,500
Michael A, Eubanks and wife, Shelly J, Eubanks to Roger Dale Nelson, Sr. – Milan – $45,000
Dyer Builders, Inc, to Keith M. Moran and wife, Jacquelynn M. Moran Medina – $369.900
Charles H. Clark and wife, Shara Lynn Clark to Milton Parks, Jr. and wife, Alesa Parks – Medina – $200,000
Centennial Bank, f/k/a Medina Banking Company to Jonathan Tyler Gamble – Humboldt – $215,000
Shoaf Investment Partnership to David Nelson – Milan – $25,000
Joseph A. Cole and wife, Janet F. Cole – to Timothy G. Guy and Kyoko Guy – Medina – $210,000
Nadine B. Parker to James E. Ainsworth and wife, Tasha Ainsworth – Milan – $41,000
Jerry N. Tidwell and Kathy S. Tidwell to Debra Keeton and husband, Michael Keeton – Medina – $225,000
Billy Seavers to Edward Harris – Milan – $60,000
Donald Paul Harris, Jerry Michael Harris, Thomas Ray Harris and Jeanna Kay Shellenberger to Travis G. McNatt – Humboldt – $109,900
Milton Parks, Jr. and wife, Alesa P. Parks to Bradly Piercey and wife, Rhonda Piercey – Medina – $149,000 James D. Johnson to Robert Burczak – Humboldt – $59,500
Eddie J. Rogers and wife, Melanie M. Rogers to Jennifer Weaver – Medina – $199,000
Jennifer Weaver, f/k/a Jennifer L. Hughes, to Eddie J. Rogers and wife, Melanie M. Rogers – Medina – $275,000
Willie Mae DePriest, Kathryn Martin and John Wayne Turnbo to Brenda Sanford – Humboldt – $65,000
Jonathan Joyce to Matthew Schwarz and wife, Terra Schwarz – Trenton – $75,000
Michael E. Keeton and wife, Debra C. Keeton to Jessica S. Barron – Medina – $153,850
Robert L. Keith and George T. Keith, Jr. to Don Thompson, a/k/a Gary Don Thompson, Wade Thompson and wife, Jane Thompson, a/k/a Ronald Wade Thompson and wife, Lois Jane Thompson – 5th CD – $71,000
Katherine W. Beamon to Robin Connell and wife, Anne Connell – Milan – $163,000
Charlotte Connell to Richard Connell – Gibson – $25,000
Brent A. West to David Schwartz and wife, Julia E. Schwartz – Rutherford – $135,000
Jeremy D. Brown and wife, Sheila K. Brown to Bernie Burns and wife, Jennifer Burns – Medina – $204,900
William S. Sharpe to James F. Gammons and Brandon L. Gammons – Kenton – $30,000
Christopher D. Crider and wife, Terri S. Crider to Justin Weatherly Jones and wife, Ryan Nicole Jones – 1st CD – $30,000
Laurie Porter to Jonathan Drew Temple – Trenton – $94,500
Richard Lynn Jackson to Joshua C. Hayes – Trenton – $50,000
Judy Grimes to Charles D. Gillis – Trenton – $15,900
Michael B. Presson and Jeff Baker to Ronald J. Catronio and wife, Mary Ann Catronio – Medina – $214,900
Richard H. Murray and wife, Phyllis Murray to Avery Williamson – Milan – $120,000
Kelley M. Gillespie to Dallas R. Butler and wife, Cayla Butler – Medina – $91.500
Leigh House England, by and through her Attorney-in-Fact Kasey Earp, to Sheryl D. Mitchell and husband, Gary R. Mitchell – Humboldt – $92,680
Michael Scott Sanders and wife, Megan M. Sanders to Jake H. Lewis and wife, Lauren N. Lewis – Trenton – $190,000
Marilyn L. Holder to Stephen R. Skelton and wife, Christy M. Skelton – Trenton – $148.000
David W. Burke and wife, Ann J. Burke to Chelsea Brooks – Humboldt – $112,000
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Barry N. Williams and wife, Chasity L. Williams – Medina – $198,900
Shawn M. Collier and wife, Dorena Y. Collier to Samantha Bates and husband, Jason Bates – Medina – $187,000
Cecil Crider to Eric Cates – Milan – $28,000
Gerald Leach to Connie Roberts – Rutherford, $70,000
Robert J. Benedict and wife, Beverly B. Benedict to Allen Rhodes and wife, Pam Rhodes – Humboldt – $55,000
IThink Investments to Barbie Norman Hardee – Humboldt – $24,000
Robert Deloach and wife, Ashlee Deloach to Tammy Cox and husband, Louis Cox – Humboldt – $350,000
Robert J. Moore and wife, Ceil H. Moore to Peteza Prose, LLC – $150,000
John R. Reed and wife, Patsy Reed to T.J. Curtis – Dyer – $9,000
Gregory R. Hills to Alfred B. Laster, II and Donna Jean Laster – Humboldt – $5,000
Kathy Vannetter, individually and as Personal Representative of the Estate of Debbie Leek, to Joseph E. Salyards and wife, Carolyn A. Salyards – Humboldt – $78,000
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Todd L. Garber and wife, Bevkah L. Garber – Medina – $281,000
Westtenn Bancorp, Inc. to Bret McMillion, Brock Porter and Andrew Porter – Medina – $170,000
William M. Jones and wife, Lisa Renee Jones to Brad Webster and wife, Tisha Webster – Humboldt – $60,000
Vince W. Silvers and wife, Sandra L. Silvers to Eric Wiggers – Humboldt – $111,900