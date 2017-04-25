Trenton Teapot Festival starts April 30

By Crystal Burns,

Trenton Gazette

The 37th Annual Trenton Teapot Festival kicks off Sunday.

The weeklong community celebration showcases the best of Trenton and pays tribute to the collection of nightlight teapots that has given Trenton the distinction of Teapot Capital of the World.

The festival began in 1981 when John Melton, who was administrator of Gibson General Hospital, developed the idea of the teapot festival to draw attention to the city’s porcelain veilleuses-theieres (nightlight teapots) housed in the Teapot Museum located inside City Hall.

Dr. Frederick Freed donated his extensive collection of unique teapots, all dated from 1750 to 1860, to the City of Trenton to be kept on permanent display at no charge to visitors. Freed scoured the world for veilleuses-theieres, purchasing many during his international travels and even employing scouts to find and buy rare pieces for him.

Freed was a Trenton native who practiced medicine at New York University. He originally planned to present his 500-piece collection to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York but wanted all of the teapots to be displayed together. His brother suggested he give his collection to the City of Trenton.

The earliest veilleuses were made as food warmers with a bowl instead of a teapot on a stand and were used for porridge, soup, or drink in sick rooms and hospitals. Later, the teapot replaced the bowl, and veilleuses-theieres came into use. They represent a mode of brewing and serving floral or herbal tea and offered the advantage of furnishing a warmed medicament and affording light in the sick room long before electricity was available.

In the 19th century, French ceramists began producing elaborately decorated veilleuses-theieres to conceal the functionality. A teapot spout might be a bobbin or yarn in the hand of a woman, an opening in the plumed hat of a musketeer, the extended arm of a solider, or a pitcher in the hand of a goddess riding on the back of a leaping dolphin.

Opening ceremonies begin Sunday at 4:30 p.m. in the Downtown Pedestrian Park. The afternoon includes special music, announcements of the Teapot lawn contest winners, introduction of Miss Teapot pageant winners, and the ceremonial lighting of teapots by Mayor Ricky Jackson, Festival Committee Chairwoman Sarah Wren, Miss Teapot Carrie Willis, and the parade marshal who will be revealed during the ceremony.

The festival culminates with the parade sponsored for the first time by Trenton Health and Rehabilitation Center Saturday, May 6, at 10 a.m. on South College Street.