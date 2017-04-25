Science Fair motivates area students

Heredity, solar eclipses, and ocean breezes: these are just a few of the topics that were presented at the recent Excel Science Fair that was held at Rutherford School. The twelve Excel students represented the Gibson County Special School District’s schools of Rutherford, Kenton, Dyer, Spring Hill, and Yorkville.

These Excel students first had to choose a topic from their grade level science standards. Then they were instructed to learn all they could about the topic by researching various questions. Once this was completed, the students were able to complete a scientific investigation on the topic. They had to strictly adhere to the scientific method, which was taught before the preparations for the Science Fair began. The students also prepared a folder and display board detailing their research, hypothesis, data, and conclusions.

On the evening of the Science Fair the students had to present their experiment as well as their scientific findings to the judges. The judges were Bill Hamilton, Jim Turner, Barbara Turner, and Eddie Watkins.

Watkins, who is also a GCSSD Trustee, stated that “I was very honored to have been asked to judge the Excel class Science Fair projects. The extent of the time and effort these students put into their projects was very apparent. Every student exemplifies what it means to excel because they all excelled at this project which made our job as judges difficult. I would like to congratulate every student who participated and encourage them to keep excelling.”

The students all did a great job and received a certificate of participation and a bag of candy donated by Rutherford Grocery. The following students participated in the Science Fair: Lily McCaig and Georgia Lannom, from Kenton School; Brian Robertson, from Yorkville School; Kemper Merritt, Hannah Prestininzi and Jack Carr, from Dyer School; Ellie Carson, Fletcher Martin, Perry Hill, Saige Jackson, and Savannah Allred from Rutherford School; and Trigger Carlton, from Spring Hill School.

Wining first place in the 2nd-5th grade category was Lily McCaig, from Kenton School, with her project titled “Heredity.” The runners-up in the 2nd – 5th grade category were Georgia Lannom, from Kenton School and Ellie Carson, from Rutherford School, with their project titled “All Revved Up.”

Winning first place in the 6th -8th grade category was Fletcher Martin, from Rutherford School, with his project titled “The Zap.” The runner-up in the 6th-8th grade category was Saige Jackson, from Rutherford School, with her project titled “Worm Food?”.

Through this process, the students learned more about the Scientific Method and making a hypothesis.

They also learned that the data drawn from the experiment may or may not support the hypothesis.

This Science Fair experience motivated these students to continue to ask questions of the world around them and never stop learning.