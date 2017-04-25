Organ recipients celebrate life

By Crystal Burns

At the fourth annual Donate Life reception held in the Gibson County Courthouse on April 17, organ recipients celebrated milestones.

Two years ago, Janna Ferrell, of Milan, spoke tearfully as she held her baby girl in her arms. Aubrey was waiting on a kidney transplant. She was born early, weighing just 3 lbs. 11 oz. When her proud parents took Aubrey home, it didn’t take long for them to realize that their daughter wasn’t growing. When Aubrey was three months old, the family found out she needed a kidney.

“Nothing can ever prepare you for that for your child,” Janna said last week.

Both of Aubrey’s kidneys were affected by a rare disease. Doctors removed one kidney, and for the first year-and-a-half of her life, Aubrey was in out and of the hospital. At 18 months old, she slept 18-20 hours a day and was on dialysis 12 hours a night.

“The bright side of it is a friend of mind gave Aubrey a kidney,” Janna said.

Four months after the transplant, which was done at a children’s hospital in Boston, Aubrey took her first step.

“Now she’s a very busy child as you can see,” Janna said while smiling as Aubrey busily worked the courthouse crowd.

Janna, who has been signed up as an organ donor since the age of 16, said her own child’s ordeal emphasized for her family the need for organ donors.

“There were multiple times within the last two years when I didn’t know if she was going to live,” Janna said. “Now I see even more why people should do this.”

Belinda Cooper, of Bradford, is a heart transplant recipient.

In December 2005, she was home when she complained of chest pains and eventually passed out. She flat lined at Gibson General Hospital in Trenton, but emergency personnel were able to stabilize her enough to transport her to Jackson where she underwent a single bypass.

“Heart disease unfortunately runs in my family,” Cooper said.

She received a stent in 2006 and another in 2007. Then on August 7, 2008, Cooper was again in an ambulance on her way to Gibson General then to Jackson where the medical staff told her she was in and out of consciousness, talking to her father who had passed away in 1997, and encouraging the nurses to get right with the Lord.

After undergoing a triple bypass, Cooper had an allergic reaction to the blood thinner and spent two weeks in a medical coma. She also had a stroke during the surgery.

Cooper remembers being No. 593 on the heart waiting list at Vanderbilt when she received her life-giving transplant on Good Friday of 2009.

“It’s been a wonderful eight years,” she said. “I’ll always have problems, but God willing I’ll stick around.”

Cooper and her husband are among those who have been invited to have lunch with Ed King, former guitarist and bassist for Lynyrd Skynyrd. King had a successful heart transplant in 2011 and now raises awareness for organ donation.

Shelisa Roberson was unable to be at the reception, but Gibson County Clerk Joyce Brown, who organizes the Donate Life reception, shared Roberson’s success story. Roberson was diagnosed with kidney disease in 2005. She had a transplant on February 16 and is now enjoying her grandchildren.

Tommy Doaks, formerly of Trenton, doesn’t have his happy ending yet, but his condition is improving.

Doaks is a patient at Vanderbilt awaiting a heart transplant. In 2015, he began experiencing extreme fatigue and insomnia and wasn’t able to eat. He first went o a lung doctor who kept him in the hospital three days and removed almost 13 pounds of fluid the doctor believed was coming from Doaks’ lungs. In the meantime, Doaks also saw a heart doctor who told him blood wasn’t circulating properly in his body.

Doaks had surgery on December 17 at Vanderbilt Hospital to receive a HVAD pump, which moves blood from his heart to other parts of his body. The pump was implanted at the base of Doaks’ heart during surgery. A controller operates the pump and makes sure it’s working correctly. It warns Doaks with words, lights and sounds if there is a problem. Two batteries or one battery and an AC adapter or DC adapter are always required.

Doaks said the pump is his second chance.

“I’ve been very blessed to go through this and get a second chance at life,” he said. “But the thing I’ve gone through I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy.”

Marsha Williams, with Tennessee Donor Services, said there are about 120,000 people waiting for a life-saving organ in the United States. Ten are added to the list each day, and 22 people die each day while waiting for an organ. Almost 3,000 are on organ waiting lists in Tennessee with 80 percent needing a kidney.

Brown said it’s important for people in Gibson County to know that the need for organ donors is here at home.

“I want people to know there is a need–not in Memphis, not in Nashville–but here in Gibson County,” she said.

For more information on organ donation, visit tn.gov/safety or donatelifetn.org.