Lady Pioneers have a busy week

The Lady Pioneers will be very busy this week. On Monday they have a double header against Lake County and Bradford. On Tuesday they will face Greenfield at Gibson County. Wednesday the Lady Pioneers will travel to Humboldt. Thursday is Senior Night and they will see another double header, this time against South Fulton at Gibson County. The Lady Pioneers will end the week playing Martin Westview at Martin.

