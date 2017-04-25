GC hosts 1st Spring Classic cattle show

by Lori Cathey

The West Tennessee Spring Classic Cattle Show drew entries from five states to the GCHS campus recently.

The show was held Saturday, April 15th at the Gibson County FFA Equine facility at Gibson County High School.

The show included five different classes: steers, commercial heifers, registered bulls, registered heifers and cow/calf.

The cattle show started with the presentation of the American flag by Blakely Johnson as Layla Lovell sang the National Anthem. John Morrow was the announcer for the cattle show. The judge for the event was Jake Stamant from Oklahoma. This year’s cattle show had 68 entries from Tennessee, Missouri, Kentucky, Arkansas and Mississippi.

The first event of the day was showmanship with 31 participants competing in three divisions consisting of Peewee, Junior, Intermediate and Senior.

There were four participants in the Peewee Division with all receiving trophies. In the Junior Division, Randon McDaniel, of Thaxton, MS, took first place, Jonathan Putman, of Friendship, second, Blair Lamon, of Cottage Grove, third, and Avery Rowlett, of Medina, was fourth.

In the Intermediate Division, Travis Turner, of Covington, took first place, Kaylee Rowlett, of Medina, second, Cole Garrison, of Yorkville, third and Jacob Bell of Friendship, was fourth.

In the Senior Division, Catherine Turner, of Covington, took first place, Hailey Hilfiker, of Piggott, AR, second, Heath Quick, of Brighton, third, and Braiden Chism, of Newbern, fourth.

Immediately following showmanship was breed classes with two commercial classes of steers and heifers. Randon McDaniel took Grand Champion Heifer and Avery Rowlett, Reserve Grand Champion Heifer.

Kaylee Rowlett won Grand Champion Steer and Cheyenne Spencer won Reserve Grand Champion Steer.

The Registered division consisting of five breeds: Angus, All other breeds (AOB), Hereford, Red Angus, Short Horn and Cow/Calf Pairs.

In the Angus Class, Catherine Turner took Grand Champion Bull, Travis Turner, Reserve Grand Champion Bull, Taylor Johnson, Grand Champion Heifer and Travis Turner, Reserve Grand Champion Heifer. In the AOB Class, Olivia Lock won Grand Champion Bull, Nathan Brandon, Grand Champion Heifer and Randon McDaniel, Reserve Grand Champion Heifer.

In the Hereford Class, Cole Garrison won Grand Champion Bull, and Heath Quick, Grand Champion Heifer and Reserve Grand Champion Heifer.

In the Red Angus Class, Jacob Bell won Grand Champion Bull, Jonathan Putman, Grand Champion Heifer and Jacob Bell, Reserve Grand Champion Heifer.

In Short Horn Class, Kaylee Rowlett won Grand Champion Heifer, and Olivia Lock, Reserve Grand Champion Heifer.

In the Cow/Calf class, Travis Turner won Grand Champion Cow/Calf and Jacob Bell won Reserve Grand Champion Cow/Calf.

Finalizing the event was Supreme Placement. Catherine Turner, of Covington, took Supreme Grand Champion Bull, Jacob Bell of Friendship, received Reserve Supreme Grand Champion Bull, Taylor Johnson of Newsite, MS, took Supreme Grand Champion Female, and Kaylee Rowlett, of Medina, won Reserve Supreme Grand Champion Female.

The West Tennessee Spring Classic Cattle Show was a huge success and was made possible by the numerous outstanding volunteers, businesses sponsors, Gibson County High School FFA, Gibson County 4-H who served refreshments and all that participated.

The West Tennessee Spring Classic committee says that they look forward to next year’s event.