Drug disposal bin now available to public

by Kim Forbes

The city of Humboldt has a new way to keep drugs from hitting the streets. A new prescription drug take back bin has been installed in the lobby of the Municipal Building on Osborne St.

This bin is a way for residents to safely dispose of old or unused prescriptions. The process is as simple as dropping your prescription bottle in the secured bin. Once the bin is full, it will be emptied and the contents disposed of by the TBI. The bin will be available for drop offs Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Mayor Marvin Sikes said he would like to encourage people to come out and use it.

“This will help keep prescription drugs from getting into the streets,” he said.

Humboldt Police Chief Rob Ellis said that the department is grateful for this service. He said the police department has received phone calls from residents inquiring as to whether Humboldt has a program like this.

Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Task Force Johnnie Carter said he is proud of this collaboration between Humboldt Police Department and the Drug Task Force. Carter also stated that donors may pull the labels off their prescription bottles, but that it would not be necessary as no one will be going through the bins. Absolutely no needles will be accepted at the site.