Christopher Thomas, 52, of Trenton, Tenn. passed away April 16, 2017. Visitation was from 5 to 7 p.m. on April 21, 2017 at New Testament Church, 200 Scarbrough Spur Road Humboldt, Tenn. Funeral services were held at noon on April 22, 2017 at House of Prayer and Deliverance, 8808 Center College Road, Millington, Tenn.

Mr. Thomas is survived by his wife of 34 years, Teresa; four sons, Christopher Jr., Demetric, Brandon and Octavious; four daughters, Christy and Jessica Lemons, Laquita Bradley and Andrea Thomas; two brothers, Jimmy and Marvin Thomas; five sisters, Carol Foster, Louise Peete, Gwen Whitson, Patricia Brown and Gloria Thomas; and 24 grandchildren.