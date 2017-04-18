Your Right to Know

Humboldt Police Report

Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from April 10, 2017 through April 16, 2017:

Boykin, Veronica Shuney, 33, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/13/2017, 350 West Side Drive; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Williams.

Cromley, Paul Jeremy, 46, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 04/15/2017, Highway 45 Bypass at airport; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, violation of registration law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.

Cromley, Paul Jeremy, 46, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 04/14/2017, VFW; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, speeding. Arresting officer: Ptl. Stewart.

Emerson, Jarvis Tremaine, 27, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/14/2017, 511 17th Avenue; Charges: mfg/del/sell controlled substance, evading arrest, mfg/del/sell controlled substance. Arresting officer: Lt. Arnold.

Freeman, Stoney Lee, 28, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/12/2017, Sonic parking lot; Charges: simple possession, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk, contraband in a penal facility. Arresting officer: Ptl. Barr.

Haynes, Joseph Edward, 36, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 04/14/2017, Highway 45 Bypass; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, speeding. Arresting officer: Ptl Yarbrough.

Lawrence, George Edward, 58, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/11/2017, 916 N. 13th Avenue; Charges: disorderly conduct. Arresting officer: Ptl. Barr.

McBride, Spencer Shane, 21, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/11/2017, Central Avenue and Mitchell Street; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law, violation of light law, possession of drug paraphernalia, meth. – possess or casual exchange. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.

Pettigrew, Erica Euleen, 33, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/13/2017, 2708 Old Gibson Road; Charges: disorderly conduct, aggravated assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Yarbrough.

Pettigrew, Mariquiaus Dreshaw, 24, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/14/2017, Stop and Shop; Charges: aggravated assault, aggravated murder, unlawful possession of a weapon. Arresting officer: Lt. Williams.

Pledge, Kamela Shnee, 36, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/14/2017, 1317 N. 17th Ave; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bomer.

Spinks, Quantavious Deshawn, 23, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/14/2017, Central Avenue and Vine Street; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law, violation of open container law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bomer.

Sullivan, Jerry Lewis, 59, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/13/2017, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: reckless endangerment, filing false report, unlawful possession of a weapon. Arresting officer: Sgt. Hill.

Taylor, Angeletta Sharie, 27, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/16/2017, Mitchell Street and 24th Avenue; Charges: speeding, child restraint law, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickerson.

White, Vincent Lemont, 44, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/15/2017, 1063 McLin Street Extended; Charges: domestic assault, public intoxication. Arresting officer: Ptl. Barr.

Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests made April 3 through April 16, 2017.

William Harris, b/m, 28 – capias

Colby Criswell, w/m, 25 – capias

Grace Tate, w/f, 23 – possession of drug paraphernalia

Rachel McCorkle, w/f, 32 – capias

Wesley Hill, w/m, 39 – capias

Melvin Guyton, b/m, 21 – violation of probation

Robert Barton, w/m, 34 – capias, manufacture of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia

Kenneth Williams, b/m, 23 – capias

Susie Thomas, b/f, 44 – driving on revoked license, criminal impersonation, violation of light law

Kim Mayes, w/m, 44 – capias

Tommy Hill, w/m, 44 – violation of sex offender registry

Tony Fly, b/m, 37 – capias

Jackey Reynolds, w/m, 54 – driving under the influence, violation of implied consent, possession of Schedule II, possession of open container law, possession of drug paraphernalia

April Rainey, w/f, 27 – attachment

Ryan Andrews, w/m, 20 – domestic assault

Anthony Smith, b/m, 43 – attachment

Tamera Rinks, w/f, 39 – attempted escape, failure to appear

Tanya Pettigrew, w/f, 19 – capias

David Hamman, w/m, 30 – violation of probation

Lajuan Gordon, b/m, 37 – sell of counterfeit controlled substance

Andrea Corbin, w/f, 18 – capias

Gary Bohanan, w/m, 57 – driving on revoked license, failure to drive within lane

Danny Hart, b/m, 51 – domestic assault

Steven Callins, w/m, 28 – domestic assault, vandalism

Charles Howard, w/m, 33 – capias

David Slates Jr., b/m, 28 – driving on revoked license

Michael Bolin, w/m, 30 – aggravated burglary, theft of property

Lisa Lyell, w/f, 41 – domestic assault, vandalism

Brewston Cole, b/m, 30 – possession of Schedule VI, evading arrest, speeding, financial responsibility compliance

Pamela Mayo, w/f, 47 – driving under the influence, possession of Schedule IV, violation of implied consent, filing a false report

Bernita Green, b/f, 47 – capias

William Appleton, w/m, 38 – assault, trespassing

Charles Powell, w/m, 39 – capias, driving on revoked license

Charles McKnight, b/m, 35 – manufacture of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Julius McElrath, b/m, 32 – capias

Wilbert Johnson, b/m, 50 – contempt of court

Damon Hatcher, w/m, 38 – capias

Amanda Gammons, w/f, 30 – capias

Phillip Fant, w/m, 50 – capias

Dustin Bell, w/m, 19 – possession of Schedule IV

Jeffrey Smith, w/m, 53 – driving under the influence, failure to drive within lane

James Johnstone, w/m, 47 – public intoxication

Tadarius Holliday, b/m, 27 – capias

Vergenna Griffin, b/f, 58 – capias

Jeremy Coleman, w/m, 26 – driving on revoked license

Tracy Cole, w/m, 48 – driving on revoked license, stop sign violation

Emma Leigh Butler, w/f, 23 – public intoxication

Douglas Bowens, b/m, 26 – possession of Schedule VI, possession of drug paraphernalia, improper display of tags

Kimberly Piercey, w/f, 45 – possession of Schedule II, public intoxication

William Vestal, w/m, 33 – capias

Clinton Mann, w/m, 32 – capias

Emma Leigh Butler, w/f, 23 – public intoxication

Marriage Licenses

Jeffery Barksdale of Milan and Jeanitta Shavonne Jones of Milan

Dina Kaing of Milan and Sophea Yi of Milan