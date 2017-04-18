Seven Milan DI teams qualify for Global Finals

Seven Milan Destination Imagination teams qualify for Global Finals

By Steve Short

Get ready, world!

Here they come!

Seven teams of students and adult managers representing Milan schools placed first or second in the state Destination Imagination competition recently and will now advance to the Global Finals May 24-27 at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville.

Eleven teams from Milan were among the 145 teams that competed at Nolensville High School in central Tennessee on April 8.

Only teams that score among the top competitors qualify to advance to the Global Finals, the culminating event of every Destination Imagination season.

On May 24, over 1,200 teams from 45 states, 7 Canadian provinces and 13 countries will gather to showcase their Challenge solutions in Knoxville.

An estimated 17,000 people will participate and attend Global Finals to celebrate creativity and have fun.

Milan teams

These Milan Destination Imagination student teams ranked among the best in Tennessee in competition, earning advancement to Global Finals:

Milan Elementary School

The Shell Girls team from “Service Learning – Ready, Willing and Fable.” Team managers: Holly Jones and Allison Reed. Team members: Addie Ruth Reed, Clara Reed, Caroline Hurt, Reagan Jones, and Trinity Jones.

Milan Middle School

Raman or RAman? Team from the “Top Secret” category. Team managers: Renee Nelson and Holly Jones. Team members: Autumn Jones, Jaclyn Moore, Claire Nelson and Ella Reed.

The 7 Slackers team from “Vanished.” Team manager – Melanie Reeves. Team members: Julianna Goodson, Kendall Todd, Layne Smith, Hayley Markel, Hayley Gibson, Brennan Potts and Blaine Sitton.

$Menu team from “Show and Tech.” Team managers: Jim and Renee Nelson. Team members: Addison Caldwell, Jackson Beals, Matthew Nelson and Jack Nelson.

Milan High School

Good Noodle team from the “Show and Tech” category. Team managers John Hyde and Ed Webb. Team members: Ethan Bratcher, Sam Fagin, Keilee Webb and Michael Webb.

Schloop Loop team from the “Vanished” category. Team managers: John and Angie Ramaker. Team members: Krysta Singleton, Matthew Doyle, Destini Johnson, Brooklyn Barton and Abby Ramaker.

The Goon Platoon team from the “In it Together” category. Team manager, Jean Hill. Team members: Dylan Thomas, Jack Parr, Zachary Scarbrough, Grant Hensley, Jacob Beals, Jacob Landers and Hanna Hill.

Milan success

Milan perennially has winners in the state Destination Imagination contest and is represented at Global Finals by multiple teams.

In 2016, Milan High School’s “In Plain Sight” team placed second in the world and received the highest award given for creativity in Destination Imagination competition – The Renaissance award.

Becky Reeves, teacher at Milan Middle School, has coordinated the successful Milan DI program for many years.

What is DI?

Destination Imagination is a problem solving competition for students that encourages teams of learners to have fun, take risks, focus and frame challenges, while incorporating STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics), the arts, and service learning.

Through working as teams to solve challenges, participants learn patience, flexibility, persistence, ethics, respect for others and their ideas, and the collaborative problem solving process, say DI leaders. Teams may showcase their solutions at tournaments.

DI is a nonprofit, volunteer-led organization, which defines its mission as: “To develop opportunities that inspire the global community of learners to utilize diverse approaches in applying 21st century skills and creativity.”