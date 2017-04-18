Services for Perry Maxwell Carter, 78, were held Wednesday, April 12, 2017, at First Baptist Church in Humboldt. Greg McFadden officiated. Burial was in Oak Grove Cemetery.

Mr. Carter was a retired U.S. Postal Carrier (35 Years) and an Army veteran. He was an active member of the Gadsden Ruritan Club and faithful member of First Baptist Church Sunday school ministry at Bailey Park Community Living Center. He loved working in his yard.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Carolyn Brown Carter of Humboldt, Tenn.; a sister, Shirley Carter Via and husband Lynn of Deland, Fla.; brother-in-law, Raymond Kent of Bossier City, La.; and nieces and nephews.

Mr. Carter was proceeded in death by his parents, Leonard and Shirlotte Perry Carter; and a sister, Mary Evelyn Carter Kent.

In lieu of flowers please send memorials to the Humboldt Public Library Foundation, 115 South 16th Ave., Humboldt, TN 38343.