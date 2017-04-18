College Bound

WALKER HEADED TO BETHEL – Jerred Walker has accepted a basketball athletic/academic scholarship with Bethel University. The 3-year starter at point guard for the Vikings has a 3.4 GPA and an 18 ACT. Walker also ran track for the Vikings at HHS and is a member of the Beta Club and LEO Club. Walker averaged 12 points per game, eight assists and four steals per game. Among those attending the signing are (front row from left) dad James Walker, grandmother Willi Jo Walker, (Jerred) and mom Kim Walker; (back row) Bethel basketball coach Jeff Britt and Viking head coach Ron Abernathy. “We love the way he plays,” said his coach Britt. “He comes from a great team with much success. That’s big because he knows how to win. He comes from a great family and great character. With these qualities, you can do good things.”
BROWN SIGNS WITH MARYVILLE – Humboldt Viking football standout, Izaya Brown, signed his letter of intent to play for the Maryville College Scotts. Brown played quarterback for the Vikings but is project to move to wide receiver. Those celebrating his athletic/academic scholarship signing are (front row from left) father Tim Brown, (Izaya), little brother Lebryant Perry and his mom Quita Perry; back row Viking football coach Dorrington “Junior” Reid and HJSHS principal James Walker. At HHS, Brown played football and basketball. He is a member of the Beta Club, LEO Club, Future Business Leaders of America and TN Scholars. He has a 3.6 GPA and scored 19 on the ACT. On the gridiron, Brown was two-time All District and All Region, and this year All State. His senior year, the team captain had 1,500 passing yards to go with 1,200 rushing yards and scored 30-plus touchdowns.