Catherine Anne Gibson

Catherine Anne Penn Gibson, 86, of Humboldt, Tenn. died at her home on Saturday, April 15, 2017. Funeral services were held Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. at Humboldt First Baptist Church with Dr. Greg McFadden officiating. Visitation was 11 a.m. at the church prior to the service. Interment was in Rose Hill Cemetery.

Born February 19, 1931, she was the daughter of Josiah Winchester and Orin Virginia Seat Penn.

Mrs. Gibson graduated from Humboldt High School in 1948 and the University of Tennessee at Knoxville in 1952 where she was a member of Alpha Omicron Pi Sorority. She was a teacher in the Humboldt City Schools for 35 years and was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma. A member of First Baptist Church for over 60 years, she served as the church pianist for 10 years, taught a lady’s Sunday school class for 20 years and enjoyed traveling with the YY group after her retirement. An avid reader, Mrs. Gibson was a member of the Readers Book Club and enjoyed working the crossword puzzle every morning.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, E.H. “Gibby” Gibson Jr.

Survivors include two daughters, Penny (Ron) Switzer of Dyersburg, Tenn. and Beth (Andy) Dailey of Huntersville, N.C.; five grandchildren, Ann Elizabeth (Rich) Rucker of Murfreesboro, Tenn., Virginia (Chris) Moon of Oak Ridge, Tenn., Adam (Heather) Dailey of Concord, N.C., Ryan (Laura) Dailey of Knoxville, Tenn. and Bert Dailey of Huntersville; and four great-grandchildren, Will Rucker, Frannie Rucker, Elijah Dailey and Mary Peyton Moon.