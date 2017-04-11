Your Right to Know

Humboldt Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from April 3, 2017 through April 9, 2017:

Arnold, Harold Lamont, 38, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/04/2017, Highway 45 Bypass at Central Avenue; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, violation of registration law, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickerson.

Bright, Billy Loid, 32, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 04/06/2017, Deerfield Inn; Charges: vandalism. Arresting officer: Sgt. Wilson.

Burrow, Robert Nelson, 24, of Bells; Arrest date and location: 04/03/2017, McLin Street and Central Avenue; Charges: simple possession. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.

Cole, Griffin Deshun, 20, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/08/2017, East Mitchell Street; Charges: criminal impersonation, evading arrest, mfg/del/sell controlled substance, theft criminal simulation. Arresting officer: Ptl. Barr.

Cottrell, Christopher Terrell, 30, of Milan; Arrest date and location: 04/06/2017, 922 N. 13th Avenue; Charges: trespass criminal aggravated, vandalism. Arresting officer: Sgt. Hill.

Ferguson, Dwight Marion, 64, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/09/2017, East End and Highway 45; Charges: driving under influence, unlawful possession of a weapon, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.

Fly, Tony Leonard, 37, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/05/2017, 6th Avenue and Burrow Street; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Sgt. Smith.

Gilbert, Jamie Amanda, 34, of Paris; Arrest date and location: 04/04/2017, Henry County Sheriff Office; Charges: aggravated child abuse/neglect. Arresting officer: Inv. Williams.

Guyton, Melvin Travaris, 21, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/04/2017, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Barr.

Hill, Wesley Shane, 39, of Milan; Arrest date and location: 04/04/2017, Highway 70/79 at 9th Avenue; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickerson.

Kail, Timothy Benton, 31, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/08/2017, Crockett County; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.

Kidd, Terrance Terrell, 25, of Bolivar; Arrest date and location: 04/03/2017, 22nd Avenue and Vine Street; Charges: felony evading in a vehicle, simple possession, disobeying traffic signals, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Yarbrough.

McLin, Shunmeka Shuntae, 31, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/07/2017, 18th Avenue and Ferrell Street; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.

Smith, Keynenna Lashawn, 26, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/07/2017, Walgreen’s parking lot; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bomer.

Sullivan, Jerry Lewis, 59, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/07/2017, 12th Avenue and Mitchell Street; Charges: mfg/del/sell controlled substance. Arresting officer: Lt. Williams.

Taylor, Monte Cortez, 36, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/09/2017, Charges: picked up for other agency.

Divorces

Dustin Thomas Sanford vs. Shelby Nicole Sanford

Richard Leon Moore III vs. Tiffany Lianne Moore

Daniel Ray Connell vs. Anna Lee Connell

Lisa M. Alford vs. Tommy Alford

Tina Marie Bivens vs. James Dale Bivens

Gabriela Garduno vs. Edgar Garduno

Amber Lynn McMinn Mathis vs. Brent Lee Mathis

Clay Barrix vs. Neva Renee Barrix

James Thomas Mays vs. Brandi Mays

Jamie Cordell Fisk vs. Danielle Monique Fisk

Amanda Summers vs. John Summers

David Edward Moore vs. Christy Lynn Moore

Eferm Anthony Robinson vs. Claudia Yvette Hill Robinson

Shawn Darlene Thygesen vs. James Levi Thygesen

Holli Lynn Holladay vs. Lake Wayne Holladay

Robert Yeager vs Caitlyn Yeager

Terry Lee Caldwell vs Betty Kay Caldwell

Chelsa M. McDivitt vs Josh Thomas McDivitt

Building Permits

John Alexander, 284 Spring Creek Road, Medina

James and Lindsay Droke, 17 Philip Hale Road, Humboldt

Jeff Lamb, 239 Stinson Road, Milan

Peabody High School, 2069 U.S. Highway 45 Bypass, Trenton

Carroll White, 804 Gibson Road, Trenton