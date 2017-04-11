Your Right to Know
Humboldt Police Report
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from April 3, 2017 through April 9, 2017:
Arnold, Harold Lamont, 38, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/04/2017, Highway 45 Bypass at Central Avenue; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, violation of registration law, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickerson.
Bright, Billy Loid, 32, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 04/06/2017, Deerfield Inn; Charges: vandalism. Arresting officer: Sgt. Wilson.
Burrow, Robert Nelson, 24, of Bells; Arrest date and location: 04/03/2017, McLin Street and Central Avenue; Charges: simple possession. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.
Cole, Griffin Deshun, 20, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/08/2017, East Mitchell Street; Charges: criminal impersonation, evading arrest, mfg/del/sell controlled substance, theft criminal simulation. Arresting officer: Ptl. Barr.
Cottrell, Christopher Terrell, 30, of Milan; Arrest date and location: 04/06/2017, 922 N. 13th Avenue; Charges: trespass criminal aggravated, vandalism. Arresting officer: Sgt. Hill.
Ferguson, Dwight Marion, 64, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/09/2017, East End and Highway 45; Charges: driving under influence, unlawful possession of a weapon, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.
Fly, Tony Leonard, 37, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/05/2017, 6th Avenue and Burrow Street; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Sgt. Smith.
Gilbert, Jamie Amanda, 34, of Paris; Arrest date and location: 04/04/2017, Henry County Sheriff Office; Charges: aggravated child abuse/neglect. Arresting officer: Inv. Williams.
Guyton, Melvin Travaris, 21, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/04/2017, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Barr.
Hill, Wesley Shane, 39, of Milan; Arrest date and location: 04/04/2017, Highway 70/79 at 9th Avenue; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickerson.
Kail, Timothy Benton, 31, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/08/2017, Crockett County; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.
Kidd, Terrance Terrell, 25, of Bolivar; Arrest date and location: 04/03/2017, 22nd Avenue and Vine Street; Charges: felony evading in a vehicle, simple possession, disobeying traffic signals, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Yarbrough.
McLin, Shunmeka Shuntae, 31, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/07/2017, 18th Avenue and Ferrell Street; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.
Smith, Keynenna Lashawn, 26, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/07/2017, Walgreen’s parking lot; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bomer.
Sullivan, Jerry Lewis, 59, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/07/2017, 12th Avenue and Mitchell Street; Charges: mfg/del/sell controlled substance. Arresting officer: Lt. Williams.
Taylor, Monte Cortez, 36, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/09/2017, Charges: picked up for other agency.
Divorces
Dustin Thomas Sanford vs. Shelby Nicole Sanford
Richard Leon Moore III vs. Tiffany Lianne Moore
Daniel Ray Connell vs. Anna Lee Connell
Lisa M. Alford vs. Tommy Alford
Tina Marie Bivens vs. James Dale Bivens
Gabriela Garduno vs. Edgar Garduno
Amber Lynn McMinn Mathis vs. Brent Lee Mathis
Clay Barrix vs. Neva Renee Barrix
James Thomas Mays vs. Brandi Mays
Jamie Cordell Fisk vs. Danielle Monique Fisk
Amanda Summers vs. John Summers
David Edward Moore vs. Christy Lynn Moore
Eferm Anthony Robinson vs. Claudia Yvette Hill Robinson
Shawn Darlene Thygesen vs. James Levi Thygesen
Holli Lynn Holladay vs. Lake Wayne Holladay
Robert Yeager vs Caitlyn Yeager
Terry Lee Caldwell vs Betty Kay Caldwell
Chelsa M. McDivitt vs Josh Thomas McDivitt
Building Permits
John Alexander, 284 Spring Creek Road, Medina
James and Lindsay Droke, 17 Philip Hale Road, Humboldt
Jeff Lamb, 239 Stinson Road, Milan
Peabody High School, 2069 U.S. Highway 45 Bypass, Trenton
Carroll White, 804 Gibson Road, Trenton