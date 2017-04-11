Walsh Lafayette “Skip” Graves of Medina, Tenn. is in the care of Medina Funeral Home.

Mr. Graves was born December 16, 1933 in Medina to the late Fate and Pearl Graves. He departed April 6, 2017 in Jackson, Tenn.

He attended the Medina School and graduated Northside High School class of 1951-52. He was a Christian, D.J., singer/song writer and a human jukebox. In addition to his parents, a child and two brothers preceded him in death.

Mr. Graves is survived by his wife of 46 years, Sue Graves; children, Cyndi Graves, Lee Western, Norman Western, Nicholas Graves and Zachary Graves; mother-in-law, Evelyn Sisson; siblings, Coley Graves and Charlotte Hunley; 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.