Funeral services for Mr. Terry Joe Wood, 60, were held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, 2017 in the Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home chapel. Burial followed in Centerville Cemetery in Medina, Tenn. Visitation was Friday from 4 until 8 p.m. and Saturday from 1 p.m. until service time.

Mr. Wood, a store manager and member of Maranatha Baptist Church, passed away Wednesday, April 5, 2017 at home.

He is survived by his wife, Susie Wood of Humboldt, Tenn.; a daughter, Wendy Priaulx of Humboldt; two sons, Kenneth Harper and Jerimie Wood, both of Humboldt; a sister, Gail Flowers of Humboldt; three brothers, Gary Wood and Grady “Bubba” Wood both of Humboldt, and Jerry Wood of Gibson; and six grandchildren.