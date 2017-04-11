Martin signs with Freed

HEADING TO FREED – Humboldt Viking sharp shooter, Kortland Martin (seated second from right) signs a scholarship to play basketball with Freed-Hardeman University on Monday. Martin is a star athlete for the Humboldt Vikings, playing basketball and a member of the track team. Academically, Martin is in the top 10 in his class. Those present at the signing are (seated from left) his sister Karrington Martin, father Chamaka Martin, (Kortland) and mom Kortnea; (back row) FHU basketball head coach Jim Sanderson and HHS Viking basketball coach Ron Abernathy. The 5’11 guard averaged 17.5 points per game, 1.6 steals, 4.2 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 0.8 turnovers while shooting 55.8-percent field goals, 48.2 3-poiinters and 85.3 from the free throw line. He has been named to the All-District, All-Region teams. Extracurricular activities include Track & Field 2 years (sub state qualifier), Science Club 2 years, Leo Club 1 yrea, Beta Club 2 years, 4-H Youth Mentor 3 years, Boys & Girls Club volunteer 1 year, Relay For Life volunteer 2 years, Upward Sports volunteer 1 year, Gibson County Youth Leadership graduate and National Leadership Academy Attendant.