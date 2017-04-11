Funeral services for Mr. John Fitzgerald were held at 2 p.m. Monday, April 10, 2017, at Friendship Baptist Church with Bro. Landon Mason officiating. Burial followed in Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery near Medina. Services were entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home.

Mr. Fitzgerald, 65, passed away Friday morning, April 7, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

He was born in Paducah, Ky. to the late John Andrew Fitzgerald Jr. and Hazel Christine Smith Fitzgerald.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy McAlexander Fitzgerald; daughters, Jennifer DeLaney and husband Jeff, and Kimberly Buckner and husband Stephen; grandchildren, Tyler DeLaney, Mason DeLaney, Austin Buckner and Nate Buckner; and sister, Diane Crowder.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Friendship Baptist Church, 817 Barnes Rd., Medina, TN 38355.