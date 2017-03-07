House fire claims child’s life

by Danny Wade

Tragedy struck Humboldt early Monday morning when a house fire claimed the life of a young child.

Fire Chief Chester Owens said Humboldt Fire Department received the call from dispatch around 2 a.m. Monday morning of a structure fire at 712 Etheridge.

Chief Owens said Humboldt police were first on the scene and the house fire was fully involved. Four occupants were in the house, three of them got out but one was trapped.

Owens said police attempted to make entry but could not. When Humboldt firemen arrived, they entered the house and got the 7-year-old boy out. He was transported to Humboldt Medical Center Emergency Department but did not survive.

Chief Owens said the mother and two daughters were able to get out of the fire and were also taken to the ER where they were treated and released.

Owens said HFD fought the fire approximately an hour and a half until it was contained.

The chief said he did not suspect foul play was involved but followed protocol and called in the state to investigate the fire.

“Make sure you have smoke detectors installed and working,” Owens said. “Humboldt Fire Department will install them for free. They do save lives.”