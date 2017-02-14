Your Right to Know

Court Report

Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

General Sessions

Jeffery Murriel – reckless endangerment, simple possession of Schedule VI

Teddy Priser – best interest plea

Earnest L. Patrick – evading arrest

Cameo L. Pankey – simple possession of Schedule VI

Michael Edwards – simple possession of Schedule VI

Humboldt Police Report

Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from February 6, 2017 through February 12, 2017:

Adams, Christopher Lloyd, 35, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 02/10/2017, Central Avenue and Poplar Street; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, simple possession, stop sign violation. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cox.

Boykin, Kimberly Dawn, 50, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 02/11/2017, Walmart parking lot; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bomer.

Boykin, Marcus Eugene, 43, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/11/2017, Walmart; Charges: theft of property-merchandise. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bomer.

Fletcher, Virginia Marie, 36, of Brownsville; Arrest date and location: 02/08/2017, Exxon; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, possession of Schedule VI, mfg/deliver/sell controlled substance, possession of Schedule IV, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Ptl. Way.

Homen, Cheryl Ann, 61, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/07/2017, 3900 Barr Lane; Charges: criminal trespassing, theft of property. Arresting officer: Sgt. Smith.

Hunt, Chauncey Desmond, 26, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/12/2017, 122 Sweetgum Street; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Stewart.

Jeter, Antalisha Jamonte, 23, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/09/2017, Highway 45 Bypoass; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Yarbrough.

McGhee, Layvonshay Eveile, 35, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/07/2017, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: child abuse and neglect. Arresting officer: Lt. Williams.

Pitones, Joel, 24, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: 02/07/2017, 1327 Soy Drive; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickman.

Thomas, Britney, 26, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/08/2017, 526 N. Central at Stop and Shop; Charges: criminal trespassing. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bomer.

Wilson, Jeremy Alan, 28, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 02/08/2017, Exxon; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, violation of registration law. Arresting officer: Lt. Arnold.

Gibson County Sheriff’s report

Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests made February 6 through February 12, 2017.

Joshua Waller, w/m, 28 – possession of methamphetamine, tampering with evidence

Elijah Morris, w/m, 33 – violation of probation

Richard Latham, w/m, 34 – aggravated assault

Harmony Winsett, w/f, 24 – driving on revoked license

Louis Williams, b/m, 37 – capias

Larry Samples, w/m, 47 – driving on revoked license

Christy Rea, w/f, 41 – filing false report, possession of drug paraphernalia

Douglas Denton, w/m, 38 – contempt of court

Sara Conrad, w/f, 30 – child abuse

Crystal Caswell, w/f, 40 – identity theft, forgery, theft under $500, attachment

Martha Blackwell, w/f, 33 – possession of methamphetamine, possession of Schedule VI, possession of drug paraphernalia, introduction of contraband into a penal institution

Samantha Henson, w/f, 28 – capias

Samantha Day, w/f, 22 – capias

Nathan Clifton, w/m, 48 – assault

Mary Choate, w/f, 35 – capias

Johnny Brogdon, w/m, 36 – capias, attachment, possession of Schedule VI, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence

Theodus Whitmore, b/m, 46 – driving without a license, improper display of tags

Hunter White, w/m, 25 – vandalism

Cindy Snider, w/f, 48 – attachment

Jason Rinks, w/m, 20 – possession of Schedule II, reckless endangerment, possession of a handgun while under the influence

Norland Reed, b/m, 46 – violation of probation

James Montgomery, w/m, 79 – assault, trespassing, theft

Joshua McMillin, w/m, 29 – aggravated burglary, vandalism, theft of property, forgery, identity theft

Robert Carrigan, w/m, 46 – violation of bad check law

Naytashia Ward, b/f, 21 – theft of property

Jeanette Sheppard, w/f, 37 – capias

Gregory Evans, b/m, 22 – capias

Tyrice Boykin, b/m, 31 – driving on revoked license, violation of registration law

Christopher Barron, w/m, 36 – driving under the influence, violation of registration law, violation of implied consent law

Bobby McLemore, b/m, 34 – driving on revoked license, driving uninsured, violation of registration law

Matthew Beckett, w/m, 29 – attachment

Christopher Priest, w/m, 28 – attachment

Chauncey Hunt, b/m, 26 – attachment

Kelvin Dorsey, b/m, 22 – attachment

Divorces

Gregory Garland Haney vs Becky Bearden Haney

Marriage Licenses

Billy Joe Burkeen of Humboldt and Ann Marie Carlisle Anderson of Humboldt

Terry Wayne Hoggard, Jr. of Medina and Allison Lindsey Crow Collins of Medina

Nicholas Keith Swindell of Trenton and Cynthia Ann White Johnson of Trenton

Billy Wayne Isbell of Kenton and Margaret Janice Cagle Bernat of Humboldt

Wade Taylor Williams of Trenton and Lori Ann Dollar Pool of Trenton

William Elmo Browning, Jr. of Little Rock, Arkansas and Virginia Cannon Long of Trenton

Joshua lee Baker of Medina and Chrystal Nicole Barr Seymour of Medina

Real Estate Transfers

Cynthia Clevenger Rogers and Ellen Jewell to Donald Sweatt and wife, Sheri Sweatt – Dyer – $1,000

Doris Lovelady to Darius Regattas Montgomery, Sr. and wife, Margaret Denise Montgomery – Humboldt – $10,000

James Howse to Jerry Cox and wife, Patricia Cox – Humboldt – $500

Hooper Hardwoods, LLC to West Tenn Waterfowlers, LLC – 16th CD – $40,000

Carolyn Schrader to Sherrel E. Cartwright – Trenton – $145,000

HAK Acquisitions, LLC to Ernie R. Lanier and wife, Elizabeth A. Lanier – Milan – $92,900

Gladys Kay Reynolds to Lynda Climer, d/b/a Capital Investments – Trenton – $12,500

Karen L. Smith and William B. St. John to Jackson House Buyer, LLC and HAK Acquisitions, LLC – Bradford – $15,000

Josh Ferrell and wife, Janna M. Ferrell to Clinton D. Newland and wife, Jamie A. Newland – Milan – $185,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Rebecca A. Conrad and husband, Peter J. Conrad – Medina – $326,000

Joseph Edward Bunch and wife, Barbara M. Bunch to Danny L. Smith and wife, Joan P. Smith – Humboldt – $53,200

Betty Skoog Marshall to Josh Arnold and Walker Huey – Milan – $20,00

Cynthia S. Russom, f/k/a Cynthia S. Lamar, to Stacy G. Pitts and wife, Kalesia A. Pitts – Kenton – $55,000

Justin Lynn Blackburn to Aubrey Tyler O’Dell and wife, Krystal O’Dell – Rutherford – $61,800

Laura B. Lessenberry, n/k/a Laura Lessenberry Guidi, to Robbin V. Davis – Milan – $109,900

Leigh House to Craig A. Williams and wife, Angela R. Williams – Milan – $98,300

Richard Banson and wife, Ausustina Banson to Terry C. Beaver, Jr. and wife, Michelle P. Beaver – Medina – $230,000

Linda Wright to Brooke N. Selph – Humboldt – $53,650