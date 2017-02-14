Your Right to Know
Court Report
Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
General Sessions
Jeffery Murriel – reckless endangerment, simple possession of Schedule VI
Teddy Priser – best interest plea
Earnest L. Patrick – evading arrest
Cameo L. Pankey – simple possession of Schedule VI
Michael Edwards – simple possession of Schedule VI
Humboldt Police Report
Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from February 6, 2017 through February 12, 2017:
Adams, Christopher Lloyd, 35, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 02/10/2017, Central Avenue and Poplar Street; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, simple possession, stop sign violation. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cox.
Boykin, Kimberly Dawn, 50, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 02/11/2017, Walmart parking lot; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bomer.
Boykin, Marcus Eugene, 43, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/11/2017, Walmart; Charges: theft of property-merchandise. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bomer.
Fletcher, Virginia Marie, 36, of Brownsville; Arrest date and location: 02/08/2017, Exxon; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, possession of Schedule VI, mfg/deliver/sell controlled substance, possession of Schedule IV, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Ptl. Way.
Homen, Cheryl Ann, 61, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/07/2017, 3900 Barr Lane; Charges: criminal trespassing, theft of property. Arresting officer: Sgt. Smith.
Hunt, Chauncey Desmond, 26, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/12/2017, 122 Sweetgum Street; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Stewart.
Jeter, Antalisha Jamonte, 23, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/09/2017, Highway 45 Bypoass; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Yarbrough.
McGhee, Layvonshay Eveile, 35, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/07/2017, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: child abuse and neglect. Arresting officer: Lt. Williams.
Pitones, Joel, 24, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: 02/07/2017, 1327 Soy Drive; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickman.
Thomas, Britney, 26, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/08/2017, 526 N. Central at Stop and Shop; Charges: criminal trespassing. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bomer.
Wilson, Jeremy Alan, 28, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 02/08/2017, Exxon; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, violation of registration law. Arresting officer: Lt. Arnold.
Gibson County Sheriff’s report
Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests made February 6 through February 12, 2017.
Joshua Waller, w/m, 28 – possession of methamphetamine, tampering with evidence
Elijah Morris, w/m, 33 – violation of probation
Richard Latham, w/m, 34 – aggravated assault
Harmony Winsett, w/f, 24 – driving on revoked license
Louis Williams, b/m, 37 – capias
Larry Samples, w/m, 47 – driving on revoked license
Christy Rea, w/f, 41 – filing false report, possession of drug paraphernalia
Douglas Denton, w/m, 38 – contempt of court
Sara Conrad, w/f, 30 – child abuse
Crystal Caswell, w/f, 40 – identity theft, forgery, theft under $500, attachment
Martha Blackwell, w/f, 33 – possession of methamphetamine, possession of Schedule VI, possession of drug paraphernalia, introduction of contraband into a penal institution
Samantha Henson, w/f, 28 – capias
Samantha Day, w/f, 22 – capias
Nathan Clifton, w/m, 48 – assault
Mary Choate, w/f, 35 – capias
Johnny Brogdon, w/m, 36 – capias, attachment, possession of Schedule VI, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence
Theodus Whitmore, b/m, 46 – driving without a license, improper display of tags
Hunter White, w/m, 25 – vandalism
Cindy Snider, w/f, 48 – attachment
Jason Rinks, w/m, 20 – possession of Schedule II, reckless endangerment, possession of a handgun while under the influence
Norland Reed, b/m, 46 – violation of probation
James Montgomery, w/m, 79 – assault, trespassing, theft
Joshua McMillin, w/m, 29 – aggravated burglary, vandalism, theft of property, forgery, identity theft
Robert Carrigan, w/m, 46 – violation of bad check law
Naytashia Ward, b/f, 21 – theft of property
Jeanette Sheppard, w/f, 37 – capias
Gregory Evans, b/m, 22 – capias
Tyrice Boykin, b/m, 31 – driving on revoked license, violation of registration law
Christopher Barron, w/m, 36 – driving under the influence, violation of registration law, violation of implied consent law
Bobby McLemore, b/m, 34 – driving on revoked license, driving uninsured, violation of registration law
Matthew Beckett, w/m, 29 – attachment
Christopher Priest, w/m, 28 – attachment
Chauncey Hunt, b/m, 26 – attachment
Kelvin Dorsey, b/m, 22 – attachment
Divorces
Gregory Garland Haney vs Becky Bearden Haney
Marriage Licenses
Billy Joe Burkeen of Humboldt and Ann Marie Carlisle Anderson of Humboldt
Terry Wayne Hoggard, Jr. of Medina and Allison Lindsey Crow Collins of Medina
Nicholas Keith Swindell of Trenton and Cynthia Ann White Johnson of Trenton
Billy Wayne Isbell of Kenton and Margaret Janice Cagle Bernat of Humboldt
Wade Taylor Williams of Trenton and Lori Ann Dollar Pool of Trenton
William Elmo Browning, Jr. of Little Rock, Arkansas and Virginia Cannon Long of Trenton
Joshua lee Baker of Medina and Chrystal Nicole Barr Seymour of Medina
Real Estate Transfers
Cynthia Clevenger Rogers and Ellen Jewell to Donald Sweatt and wife, Sheri Sweatt – Dyer – $1,000
Doris Lovelady to Darius Regattas Montgomery, Sr. and wife, Margaret Denise Montgomery – Humboldt – $10,000
James Howse to Jerry Cox and wife, Patricia Cox – Humboldt – $500
Hooper Hardwoods, LLC to West Tenn Waterfowlers, LLC – 16th CD – $40,000
Carolyn Schrader to Sherrel E. Cartwright – Trenton – $145,000
HAK Acquisitions, LLC to Ernie R. Lanier and wife, Elizabeth A. Lanier – Milan – $92,900
Gladys Kay Reynolds to Lynda Climer, d/b/a Capital Investments – Trenton – $12,500
Karen L. Smith and William B. St. John to Jackson House Buyer, LLC and HAK Acquisitions, LLC – Bradford – $15,000
Josh Ferrell and wife, Janna M. Ferrell to Clinton D. Newland and wife, Jamie A. Newland – Milan – $185,000
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Rebecca A. Conrad and husband, Peter J. Conrad – Medina – $326,000
Joseph Edward Bunch and wife, Barbara M. Bunch to Danny L. Smith and wife, Joan P. Smith – Humboldt – $53,200
Betty Skoog Marshall to Josh Arnold and Walker Huey – Milan – $20,00
Cynthia S. Russom, f/k/a Cynthia S. Lamar, to Stacy G. Pitts and wife, Kalesia A. Pitts – Kenton – $55,000
Justin Lynn Blackburn to Aubrey Tyler O’Dell and wife, Krystal O’Dell – Rutherford – $61,800
Laura B. Lessenberry, n/k/a Laura Lessenberry Guidi, to Robbin V. Davis – Milan – $109,900
Leigh House to Craig A. Williams and wife, Angela R. Williams – Milan – $98,300
Richard Banson and wife, Ausustina Banson to Terry C. Beaver, Jr. and wife, Michelle P. Beaver – Medina – $230,000
Linda Wright to Brooke N. Selph – Humboldt – $53,650