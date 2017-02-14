Funeral services for Mr. Roy Edward Robinson, 86, were held at 2 p.m. on Friday, February 10, 2017 in the Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home chapel. Burial followed in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation was Thursday from 4 until 8 p.m. and Friday from 12 p.m. until service time.

Mr. Robinson, a retired maintenance supervisor for General Metals and member of Calvary Baptist Church, passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at his home. He also enjoyed camping with his family.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Charlene Robinson; parents, Horace Curtis Robinson and Annie Siberrie Stone Robinson; five brothers, Homer DeCarlos Robinson, Luther Theron Robinson, Harold Stone Robinson, H.C. Robinson and Lawrence Robinson; and a granddaughter, Rhonda Smith; and a son-in-law, Joe Bedocs.

Mr. Robinson is survived by two daughters, Ruth Ann Robinson and Millie Bedocs; five grandchildren, Tommy Carlson, David Smith, Joe Bedocs Jr., George Bedocs and Debbie Zink; 11 great-grandchildren, Tatum Smith, Kayleb Smith, Kaity Smith, Addy Smith, Rebecca Bedocs, Nathanel Bedocs, Candy Randall, Nathan Bedocs, Preston Bedocs, Adam Zink and Aliza Zink; two sister-in-laws; and several nieces and nephews.