Relay pageant set Feb. 25

The 2017 Miss Relay for Life Pageant promises to be a royal event leading up to this year’s Relay.

The pageant is slated for Saturday, February 25 at Main Street Country Event & Dance Hall, 1511 Main Street, (across from BancorpSouth Bank) in Humboldt.

The pageant is open to girls 0 – 21 years of age.

Entry fee to watch is $5 and everyone is welcome to attend and see all the pretty girls. Contest and fees include: Beauty Only $20, Optional categories-Flair for Fashion $5, Prettiest Hair $5, Prettiest Smile $5, or all for $30.

Registration is at the door and please arrive about an hour before the designated start times to get registered.

Pageant times are:

•0-11 months 9:45 a.m.

•12-23 months 10:15 a.m.

•2-3 years 10:45 a.m.

•4-5 years 11:15 a.m.

•6-9 years 12:30 p.m.

•10-12 years 1:15 p.m.

•13-15 years 2:00 p.m.

•16-21 years 2:45 p.m.

Winners will be recognized at the 2017 Relay For Life Event in Humboldt in mid-June. They will also get to ride on the Relay For Life float in the West Tennessee Strawberry Festival Parade in May. Certain age group winners will be eligible to compete in the WTSF Territorial Revues.

You will be able to purchase luminaria, which light up the track at Relay, for $5 each at the pageant.

It’s the perfect way to honor or remember someone who has or had cancer. A new option this year is “Thankful for” luminaria, which are to recognize the caregivers.

All money raised will go to American Cancer Society to help find a cure and fund ACS programs such as Hope Lodge, Reach to Recovery, Look Good-Feel Better, Man to Man and many more.

For more information about the pageant or any Relay event, contact Relay event chairpersons, Mitzie Privitt, at mitzpriv@yahoo.com, or Julie Moore at juliebean75@gmail.com.