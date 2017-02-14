Funeral services for Mrs. Dorothy McCaslin, 86, fondly known as “Lukey”, were held at 3 p.m. Monday, February 13, 2017, at First Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Humboldt, Tenn. with Rev. Chuck Estes officiating. Burial followed in Rose Hill Cemetery in Humboldt.

Mrs. McCaslin passed away Friday, February 10, 2017, at the Tennessee State Veterans Home in Humboldt.

She was born in Jackson, Tenn. to the late Dwight and Ada Seavers Gardner.

Mrs. McCaslin was the office manager for the family business, Humboldt Marble & Granite, wife of former Humboldt Mayor Tom McCaslin, and a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sons, Steve McCaslin and Mike McCaslin; granddaughter, Melissa Dawn Ballard; and sister, Josie Fulghum.

Mrs. McCaslin is survived by her children, Kay Ballard and husband Ray, Tony McCaslin and wife Jennie, Kathy McCaslin, and John McCaslin; sister, Peggy Allen; six grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild.

