Your Right to Know

Court Report

Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records.

General Sessions

Kody Gray – aggravated trespass

Cortney Wynn – vandalism

Timothy Kail – domestic assault by recklessness

Billy Abbitt – simple possession of Schedule II

Brittany Long – driving while license revoked

Humboldt Police Report

Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from January 30, 2017 through February 5, 2017:

Coburn, Christopher Carter, 35, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/03/2017, Warren Road; Charges: driving under influence, violation of implied consent law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Stewart.

Donald, Emanuel, 21, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/04/2017, Front Street Stop and Tell; Charges: mfg/del/sell controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of light law. Arresting officer: SRO Davis.

Emery, Christopher Devonte, 24, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/05/2017, Kitty Kat Lounge; Charges: theft of property, hindering secured creditors. Arresting officer: Hill.

Hendrix, Caleb Daniel, 28, of Halls; Arrest date and location: 01/30/2017, Halls; Charges: theft of property-merchandise. Arresting officer: Ptl. Yarbrough.

Long, Brittany Lynn, 25, of Gadsden; Arrest date and location: 01/30/2017, 45 Bypass at Bledsoe; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, criminal impersonation, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Yarbrough.

McCurry, Devonte Rayon, 34, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/04/2017, West Side Drive and McLin Street; Charges: driving under influence. Arresting officer: Lt. Arnold.

McGhee, Cedric Dontrell, 35, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/04/2017, 12th Avenue and Cotton Street; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.

Miller, Brantley Vondquin, 32, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/03/2017, Mitchell Street and Central Avenue; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: S. A. Rich.

Mosier, Lannie Joe, 33, of Alamo; Arrest date and location: 01/30/2017, Highway 45 and Bledsoe Road; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.

Pewitte, Antonio Jacques, 02/05/2017, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/05/2017, Stop and Shop; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Brooks.

Searcy, Nicholas Randolph, 32, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/05/2017, Stop and Shop; Charges: picked up for other agency, simple possession. Arresting officer: Other.

Thomas, Britney Brotay, 26, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/02/2017, Walmart; Charges: criminal trespassing. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickman.

Gibson County Sheriff’s report

Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff's Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff's Department.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests made January 30 throught February 5, 2017.

Harvey Whiteside, b/m, 51 – capias

Stephanie McKeel, w/f, 48 – capias

James Graves, w/m, 37 – capias

Christopher Gammons, w/m, 33 – contempt of court

Dakota Smith, w/m, 21 – domestic assault

Lindsay Scholz, w/f, 33 – contempt of court

Jonathan Romero, w/m, 19 – domestic assault, vandalism

Lannie Mosier, w/m, 33 – capias

Tiffany George, w/f, 34 – capias

Daniel Corley, w/m, 49 – violation of probation

Marques Brown, b/m, 23 – driving without license

Brandon Schwalm, b/m, 28 – capias

Kacy Rose, b/m, 28 – attachment

Danny Featherson, w/m, 54 – allowing animals to run at large

Martha Sutton, w/f, 50 – capias

Joseph McGregor, w/f, 60 – aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest

William Lofton, w/m, 37 – harrassment

Cornelius Johnson, b/m, 28 – capias

Spenser Cole, b/m, 28 – capias

Andrew Boykin, b/m, 56 – driving under the influence 1st offense, violation of implied consent law

Brantley Miller, b/m, 32 – capias

Brandie White, w/f, 34 – resisting arrest, assault

Robin Samples, w/f, 52 – possession of Schedule II, driving on revoked license, possession of drug paraphernalia, improper display of tags, possession of Schedule II

Angel Rodriguez, w/f, 35 – attachment

Bernie Young, w/m, 22 – possession of Schedule VI, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked license, violation of community corrections, improper display of tags

Cameron Wheeler, w/m, 18 – vandalism, contributing to delinquency of a minor (7 counts)

Nicholas Search, b/m, 32 – capias, possession of Schedule VI

Martha Sutton, w/f, 50 – harassment

Larry Davis, w/m, 55 – driving under the influence, possession of handgun while under the influence

Inspections

Information listed for the restaurant inspections is obtained from records of the Gibson County Health Department.

Deerfield Inn Breakfast, Humboldt, complete inspection, 99 score

C & G Lounge, Milan, complete inspection, 100 score

Subway, Milan, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical

Medina Elementary School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical

Medina Elementary School Cafeteria, follow-up inspection, 98 score

Taco Bell, Humboldt, complete inspection, 96 score, one critical

Taco Bell, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 98 score

Subway, Humboldt, complete inspection, 100 score

Children’s Learning Center, Humboldt, complete inspection, 90 score, one critical

Children’s Learning Center, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 99 score

Subway, Trenton, complete inspection, 79 score, four criticals

Fratelli’s Italian Restaurant, Trenton, complete inspection, 81 score, four criticals

Professional Child Care Center, Trenton, complete inspection, 98 score

Kid Land, Humboldt, complete inspection, 98 score

Danne’s Place, Humboldt, compete inspection, 97 score

Sip of Suds, Humboldt, complete inspection, 96 score

Humboldt Senior Citizens Center, complete inspection, 99 score

Subway, Milan, follow-up inspection, 100 score

Noah’s Ark Learning Center, Milan, complete inspection 92 score, one critical

Noah’s Ark Learning Center, Milan, follow-up inspection, 97 score

Pizza Hut, Humboldt, complete inspection, 97 score

MCLC, Medina, complete inspection, 91 score, one critical

MCLC, Medina, follow-up inspection, 93 score

Sonic Drive-In, Trenton, complete inspection, 93 score, one critical

Sonic Drive-In, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 98 score

Peabody High School Cafeteria, Trenton, complete inspection, 99 score

Spring Hill School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 99 score

Yorkville School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 97 score

Humboldt Donuts, complete inspection, 89 score, one critical

Humboldt Donuts, follow-up inspection, 93 score

Lee’s Famous Chicken, Milan, complete inspection 91 score, one critical

Lee’s Famous Chicken, Milan, follow-up inspection, 96 score

Papa’s Pizza, Milan, complete inspection, 92 score

Little Caesar’s Pizza, Milan, complete inspection, 88 score, one critical

Little Caesar’s Pizza, Milan, follow-up inspection, 95 score

Cotton’s Cafe, Trenton, complete inspection, 97 score

Presbyterian Day Care Center Cafeteria, Humboldt, complete inspection, 100 score

Taco Bell, Milan, complete inspection, 99 score

Medina BBQ, compete inspection, 94 score, one critical

Medina BBQ, follow-up inspection, 99 score

Humboldt High School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical

Humboldt High School Cafeteria, follow-up inspection, 100 score

Trenton Elementary School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical

East End School Cafeteria, Humboldt, complete inspection, 98 score, one critical

Mom and Pop’s Pizza Place, Medina, complete inspection, 97 score

Sonic Drive-In, Medina, complete inspection, 100 score

Medina Middle School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 100 score

South Gibson County High School Cafeteria, Medina, complete inspection, 100 score

Divorces

Katelyn Joyce Branham vs Clayton Drake Branham

Samantha L. Cupples vs James T. Cupples

Jessica G. Graves vs. Ryan J. Graves

Charlotte Ann Cooper vs. William Harold Cooper

Carolyn Zimmerman vs. Scott Dean Zimmerman

Annette Ewell vs. Charles William Ewell

Robert Windom, Jr. vs. Rose M. Windom

Jessica Dawn Jowers vs. Aaron Lee Jowers

Melanie Neshelle Ragan vs. John Lee Ragan

Marriage Licenses

Jessica Day Eubanks of Milan and Marc Daniel Masters of Milan

Carnell Allen of Humboldt and Carlitha Litoria McKinley of Humboldt

Real Estate Transfers

Keith N. Beard and wife, Lianne Beard to Mark Shayne Fielder – Milan – $51,900

Samantha Lafon Rogier, a/k/a Samantha Cupples to David D. Leimbach and wife, Mary J. Leimbach – Milan – $99,900

James O. Wheeler and Edward W. Wheeler to Joseph McMinn, Jr. and wife, Laura Melissa McMinn – Milan – $41,000

Marvin Harkins and wife, Nancy J. Harkins to Mark Shayne Fielder – Bradford – $32,000

Mark S. Berube and Jonathan J. Robinson to Paula Barron – Medina – $156,900

Patty June Gittermann, Alice Ann Sellers and Nelda K. Harrison to Cathy Diane Reaves – Humboldt – $31,500

Bobby E. Brooks and wife, Alice Jackson Brooks to William Thomas Golden and wife, Judy Gay Golden – Trenton – $126,000

Kelly Renee Williams, n/k/a Kelly W. Ruff, to Denise Bell-Neal – Humboldt – $76,900

Michael R. Graves and Pamela Ruth Graves Darlington, f/k/a Pamela Ruth Graves Stilwell, to Gina L. Roberts – Medina – $60,000

Lori Lisa Sturdivant and Mari Beth Sturdivant Casson to Timothy L. Workman and wife, Tabatha Workman – Kenton – $112,500

Charles Slaughter, sole heir–at-law of Cecil Hugh Slaughter to Scott Alan Beasley – Milan – $30,000

Richard Hopkins and Blake Spellings to Coy Yergin – Kenton – $122,668

Beth Page Lane Thompson to Regions Bank, Court Appointed Financial Guardian for Willie Richard Blakely – Trenton – $150,000

Vicki King, as Executor of the Estate of Dorothy Eddlemon to Roy W. Capps and wife, Norman F. Capps – Rutherford – $6,000

21st Mortgage Corporation to James D. Lambert and wife, Cheryl K. Lambert – Medina – $30,000

Winston G. Yancy, III and wife, Gaetana Yancy, f/k/a Gaetana D. Ratcliff to Jessika L. Williamson Milan – $124,500

Bridgett Bolton and Jacob Bolton to Winston G. Yancy, III and wife, Gaetana D. Albright-Yancy – Milan – $185,000

Leslie A. Dobbe and Rosemary C. Dobbe to Kelly Weaver – Medina – $126,000

Moore and Moore to Joseph Dylan West and Abigail I. Grooms Trenton – $79,000

Karl Lovelace to Keith Lovelace – Humboldt – $79,000

Leigh House England to Beatrice Beard and husband, Robert Beard – Humboldt – $58,900

Charles B. Weems and wife, Jennifer S. Weems to Andreas Wozny and wife, Tricia Wozny – Trenton – $274,500

John W. Crider and wife, Myra Faye Crider to Timothy L. Besmer, Sr. and wife, Angela Besmer – Humboldt – $32,000

RMBS REO Holdings, LLC to William Dalton Bankey – Humboldt – $215,000

Kevin Clark and wife, Andrea Clark to Lonnie Gillespie and wife, Cynthia A. Gillespie – Medina – $140,000

Susan A. Cox to Bass Pier One, LLC – Gibson – $950,000

Andy Horne and wife, Leighann Horne to Randy Frazier – Bradford – $105,850

Freddie G, Stewart to Thomas Morris and wife, Brandy Morris – Milan – $30,000

Craig Allen Williams and wife, Angela R. Williams to Roger Dale Nelson, Sr. – Milan – $55,000

Patsy Marcelle Moore to Jonathan D. Wood and wife, Gina F. Wood – Milan – $85,000

Sidney Longmire, James W. Longmire and Michael Longmire to Cathy Diane Reaves – Humboldt – $30,000

Margaret Ann Moore to Luis Cano – Humboldt – $5,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to James Donald Strayhorn and Betty Anne Strayhorn – Medina – $340,330

Fannie Mae, a/k/a Federal National Mortgage Association, to Mary Feuerstack – Milan – $24,000

Northwest Tennessee Property General Partnership to Dale Sowell – Trenton – $14,000

Melissa Gale Ellison, Charles Wayne Gammons, Gracie Danielle Langston, by and through her guardian Michael Langston, and Madison Faith Ellis, by and through her guardian James Ellis to Melissa Gail Ellison – Kenton – $30,000

Melissa Gail Ellison, Charles Wayne Gammons, Gracie Danielle Langston, by and throufhg her guardian Michael Langston and Madison Faith Ellis, by and through her guardian James Ellis, to Richard S. Hopkins and Blake Spellings – Kenton – $113,232

Woody Woelfle and wife, Karen Woelfle to Ernest Brock Turner and wife, Emily Dawn Turner and Troy Freeman Turner – 12th CD – $107,000

Shad D. Camper and Helen Camper to Steve Miller and wife, Alice Miller – 12th CD – $15,000

Peggy Scroggins, f/k/a Peggy Edwards, to Peggy Scroggins and Lauren McPeak – Milan – $73,400

The Humboldt Board of Public Utilities to The West Tennessee Violent Crimes and Drug Task Force – Humboldt

Regions Bank, d/b/a Regions Mortgage, to Timothy Taylor and wife, Anita Taylor – Bradford – $24,900

Louis Barber and wife, Alicia Barber to Joshua Simmons – Bradford – $67,700

Building Permits

William Lofton, 123 Stavely Road, Humboldt

Carl Hodge, 70 Humboldt-Gibson Wells Road, Humboldt

Abe Riddle, 1 Philip Hale Cove, Humboldt

Virgil Jarrett, 195 Pleasant Hill Road, Humboldt

Jeff Thompson, 184 Loop Road, Trenton

Billy Hensley, 10 Hensley Road, Bradford

James Droke, 17 Philip Hale Road, Humboldt

Brian Smith, 27 Philip Hale Road, Humboldt

Ernest Rice, 145 Persimmon Grove Road, Trenton

Randy Freeman, 55 Old Dyersburg Road, Dyer

Ronald Williams, 284A Brazil-Elliott Store Road, Trenton

Henry Burch, 408 Brownsville Street, Trenton

Elijah Robinson, 401 Fifth Street, Trenton

Jody Olivet, 6205 Church Street, Trenton