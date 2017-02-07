Your Right to Know
Court Report
Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
General Sessions
Kody Gray – aggravated trespass
Cortney Wynn – vandalism
Timothy Kail – domestic assault by recklessness
Billy Abbitt – simple possession of Schedule II
Brittany Long – driving while license revoked
Humboldt Police Report
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from January 30, 2017 through February 5, 2017:
Coburn, Christopher Carter, 35, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/03/2017, Warren Road; Charges: driving under influence, violation of implied consent law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Stewart.
Donald, Emanuel, 21, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/04/2017, Front Street Stop and Tell; Charges: mfg/del/sell controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of light law. Arresting officer: SRO Davis.
Emery, Christopher Devonte, 24, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/05/2017, Kitty Kat Lounge; Charges: theft of property, hindering secured creditors. Arresting officer: Hill.
Hendrix, Caleb Daniel, 28, of Halls; Arrest date and location: 01/30/2017, Halls; Charges: theft of property-merchandise. Arresting officer: Ptl. Yarbrough.
Long, Brittany Lynn, 25, of Gadsden; Arrest date and location: 01/30/2017, 45 Bypass at Bledsoe; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, criminal impersonation, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Yarbrough.
McCurry, Devonte Rayon, 34, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/04/2017, West Side Drive and McLin Street; Charges: driving under influence. Arresting officer: Lt. Arnold.
McGhee, Cedric Dontrell, 35, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/04/2017, 12th Avenue and Cotton Street; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.
Miller, Brantley Vondquin, 32, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/03/2017, Mitchell Street and Central Avenue; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: S. A. Rich.
Mosier, Lannie Joe, 33, of Alamo; Arrest date and location: 01/30/2017, Highway 45 and Bledsoe Road; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.
Pewitte, Antonio Jacques, 02/05/2017, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/05/2017, Stop and Shop; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Brooks.
Searcy, Nicholas Randolph, 32, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/05/2017, Stop and Shop; Charges: picked up for other agency, simple possession. Arresting officer: Other.
Thomas, Britney Brotay, 26, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/02/2017, Walmart; Charges: criminal trespassing. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickman.
Gibson County Sheriff’s report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests made January 30 throught February 5, 2017.
Harvey Whiteside, b/m, 51 – capias
Stephanie McKeel, w/f, 48 – capias
James Graves, w/m, 37 – capias
Christopher Gammons, w/m, 33 – contempt of court
Dakota Smith, w/m, 21 – domestic assault
Lindsay Scholz, w/f, 33 – contempt of court
Jonathan Romero, w/m, 19 – domestic assault, vandalism
Lannie Mosier, w/m, 33 – capias
Tiffany George, w/f, 34 – capias
Daniel Corley, w/m, 49 – violation of probation
Marques Brown, b/m, 23 – driving without license
Brandon Schwalm, b/m, 28 – capias
Kacy Rose, b/m, 28 – attachment
Danny Featherson, w/m, 54 – allowing animals to run at large
Martha Sutton, w/f, 50 – capias
Joseph McGregor, w/f, 60 – aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest
William Lofton, w/m, 37 – harrassment
Cornelius Johnson, b/m, 28 – capias
Spenser Cole, b/m, 28 – capias
Andrew Boykin, b/m, 56 – driving under the influence 1st offense, violation of implied consent law
Brantley Miller, b/m, 32 – capias
Brandie White, w/f, 34 – resisting arrest, assault
Robin Samples, w/f, 52 – possession of Schedule II, driving on revoked license, possession of drug paraphernalia, improper display of tags, possession of Schedule II
Angel Rodriguez, w/f, 35 – attachment
Bernie Young, w/m, 22 – possession of Schedule VI, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked license, violation of community corrections, improper display of tags
Cameron Wheeler, w/m, 18 – vandalism, contributing to delinquency of a minor (7 counts)
Nicholas Search, b/m, 32 – capias, possession of Schedule VI
Martha Sutton, w/f, 50 – harassment
Larry Davis, w/m, 55 – driving under the influence, possession of handgun while under the influence
Inspections
Deerfield Inn Breakfast, Humboldt, complete inspection, 99 score
C & G Lounge, Milan, complete inspection, 100 score
Subway, Milan, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical
Medina Elementary School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical
Medina Elementary School Cafeteria, follow-up inspection, 98 score
Taco Bell, Humboldt, complete inspection, 96 score, one critical
Taco Bell, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 98 score
Subway, Humboldt, complete inspection, 100 score
Children’s Learning Center, Humboldt, complete inspection, 90 score, one critical
Children’s Learning Center, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 99 score
Subway, Trenton, complete inspection, 79 score, four criticals
Fratelli’s Italian Restaurant, Trenton, complete inspection, 81 score, four criticals
Professional Child Care Center, Trenton, complete inspection, 98 score
Kid Land, Humboldt, complete inspection, 98 score
Danne’s Place, Humboldt, compete inspection, 97 score
Sip of Suds, Humboldt, complete inspection, 96 score
Humboldt Senior Citizens Center, complete inspection, 99 score
Subway, Milan, follow-up inspection, 100 score
Noah’s Ark Learning Center, Milan, complete inspection 92 score, one critical
Noah’s Ark Learning Center, Milan, follow-up inspection, 97 score
Pizza Hut, Humboldt, complete inspection, 97 score
MCLC, Medina, complete inspection, 91 score, one critical
MCLC, Medina, follow-up inspection, 93 score
Sonic Drive-In, Trenton, complete inspection, 93 score, one critical
Sonic Drive-In, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 98 score
Peabody High School Cafeteria, Trenton, complete inspection, 99 score
Spring Hill School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 99 score
Yorkville School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 97 score
Humboldt Donuts, complete inspection, 89 score, one critical
Humboldt Donuts, follow-up inspection, 93 score
Lee’s Famous Chicken, Milan, complete inspection 91 score, one critical
Lee’s Famous Chicken, Milan, follow-up inspection, 96 score
Papa’s Pizza, Milan, complete inspection, 92 score
Little Caesar’s Pizza, Milan, complete inspection, 88 score, one critical
Little Caesar’s Pizza, Milan, follow-up inspection, 95 score
Cotton’s Cafe, Trenton, complete inspection, 97 score
Presbyterian Day Care Center Cafeteria, Humboldt, complete inspection, 100 score
Taco Bell, Milan, complete inspection, 99 score
Medina BBQ, compete inspection, 94 score, one critical
Medina BBQ, follow-up inspection, 99 score
Humboldt High School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical
Humboldt High School Cafeteria, follow-up inspection, 100 score
Trenton Elementary School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical
East End School Cafeteria, Humboldt, complete inspection, 98 score, one critical
Mom and Pop’s Pizza Place, Medina, complete inspection, 97 score
Sonic Drive-In, Medina, complete inspection, 100 score
Medina Middle School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 100 score
South Gibson County High School Cafeteria, Medina, complete inspection, 100 score
Divorces
Katelyn Joyce Branham vs Clayton Drake Branham
Samantha L. Cupples vs James T. Cupples
Jessica G. Graves vs. Ryan J. Graves
Charlotte Ann Cooper vs. William Harold Cooper
Carolyn Zimmerman vs. Scott Dean Zimmerman
Annette Ewell vs. Charles William Ewell
Robert Windom, Jr. vs. Rose M. Windom
Jessica Dawn Jowers vs. Aaron Lee Jowers
Melanie Neshelle Ragan vs. John Lee Ragan
Marriage Licenses
Jessica Day Eubanks of Milan and Marc Daniel Masters of Milan
Carnell Allen of Humboldt and Carlitha Litoria McKinley of Humboldt
Real Estate Transfers
Keith N. Beard and wife, Lianne Beard to Mark Shayne Fielder – Milan – $51,900
Samantha Lafon Rogier, a/k/a Samantha Cupples to David D. Leimbach and wife, Mary J. Leimbach – Milan – $99,900
James O. Wheeler and Edward W. Wheeler to Joseph McMinn, Jr. and wife, Laura Melissa McMinn – Milan – $41,000
Marvin Harkins and wife, Nancy J. Harkins to Mark Shayne Fielder – Bradford – $32,000
Mark S. Berube and Jonathan J. Robinson to Paula Barron – Medina – $156,900
Patty June Gittermann, Alice Ann Sellers and Nelda K. Harrison to Cathy Diane Reaves – Humboldt – $31,500
Bobby E. Brooks and wife, Alice Jackson Brooks to William Thomas Golden and wife, Judy Gay Golden – Trenton – $126,000
Kelly Renee Williams, n/k/a Kelly W. Ruff, to Denise Bell-Neal – Humboldt – $76,900
Michael R. Graves and Pamela Ruth Graves Darlington, f/k/a Pamela Ruth Graves Stilwell, to Gina L. Roberts – Medina – $60,000
Lori Lisa Sturdivant and Mari Beth Sturdivant Casson to Timothy L. Workman and wife, Tabatha Workman – Kenton – $112,500
Charles Slaughter, sole heir–at-law of Cecil Hugh Slaughter to Scott Alan Beasley – Milan – $30,000
Richard Hopkins and Blake Spellings to Coy Yergin – Kenton – $122,668
Beth Page Lane Thompson to Regions Bank, Court Appointed Financial Guardian for Willie Richard Blakely – Trenton – $150,000
Vicki King, as Executor of the Estate of Dorothy Eddlemon to Roy W. Capps and wife, Norman F. Capps – Rutherford – $6,000
21st Mortgage Corporation to James D. Lambert and wife, Cheryl K. Lambert – Medina – $30,000
Winston G. Yancy, III and wife, Gaetana Yancy, f/k/a Gaetana D. Ratcliff to Jessika L. Williamson Milan – $124,500
Bridgett Bolton and Jacob Bolton to Winston G. Yancy, III and wife, Gaetana D. Albright-Yancy – Milan – $185,000
Leslie A. Dobbe and Rosemary C. Dobbe to Kelly Weaver – Medina – $126,000
Moore and Moore to Joseph Dylan West and Abigail I. Grooms Trenton – $79,000
Karl Lovelace to Keith Lovelace – Humboldt – $79,000
Leigh House England to Beatrice Beard and husband, Robert Beard – Humboldt – $58,900
Charles B. Weems and wife, Jennifer S. Weems to Andreas Wozny and wife, Tricia Wozny – Trenton – $274,500
John W. Crider and wife, Myra Faye Crider to Timothy L. Besmer, Sr. and wife, Angela Besmer – Humboldt – $32,000
RMBS REO Holdings, LLC to William Dalton Bankey – Humboldt – $215,000
Kevin Clark and wife, Andrea Clark to Lonnie Gillespie and wife, Cynthia A. Gillespie – Medina – $140,000
Susan A. Cox to Bass Pier One, LLC – Gibson – $950,000
Andy Horne and wife, Leighann Horne to Randy Frazier – Bradford – $105,850
Freddie G, Stewart to Thomas Morris and wife, Brandy Morris – Milan – $30,000
Craig Allen Williams and wife, Angela R. Williams to Roger Dale Nelson, Sr. – Milan – $55,000
Patsy Marcelle Moore to Jonathan D. Wood and wife, Gina F. Wood – Milan – $85,000
Sidney Longmire, James W. Longmire and Michael Longmire to Cathy Diane Reaves – Humboldt – $30,000
Margaret Ann Moore to Luis Cano – Humboldt – $5,000
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to James Donald Strayhorn and Betty Anne Strayhorn – Medina – $340,330
Fannie Mae, a/k/a Federal National Mortgage Association, to Mary Feuerstack – Milan – $24,000
Northwest Tennessee Property General Partnership to Dale Sowell – Trenton – $14,000
Melissa Gale Ellison, Charles Wayne Gammons, Gracie Danielle Langston, by and through her guardian Michael Langston, and Madison Faith Ellis, by and through her guardian James Ellis to Melissa Gail Ellison – Kenton – $30,000
Melissa Gail Ellison, Charles Wayne Gammons, Gracie Danielle Langston, by and throufhg her guardian Michael Langston and Madison Faith Ellis, by and through her guardian James Ellis, to Richard S. Hopkins and Blake Spellings – Kenton – $113,232
Woody Woelfle and wife, Karen Woelfle to Ernest Brock Turner and wife, Emily Dawn Turner and Troy Freeman Turner – 12th CD – $107,000
Shad D. Camper and Helen Camper to Steve Miller and wife, Alice Miller – 12th CD – $15,000
Peggy Scroggins, f/k/a Peggy Edwards, to Peggy Scroggins and Lauren McPeak – Milan – $73,400
The Humboldt Board of Public Utilities to The West Tennessee Violent Crimes and Drug Task Force – Humboldt
Regions Bank, d/b/a Regions Mortgage, to Timothy Taylor and wife, Anita Taylor – Bradford – $24,900
Louis Barber and wife, Alicia Barber to Joshua Simmons – Bradford – $67,700
Building Permits
William Lofton, 123 Stavely Road, Humboldt
Carl Hodge, 70 Humboldt-Gibson Wells Road, Humboldt
Abe Riddle, 1 Philip Hale Cove, Humboldt
Virgil Jarrett, 195 Pleasant Hill Road, Humboldt
Jeff Thompson, 184 Loop Road, Trenton
Billy Hensley, 10 Hensley Road, Bradford
James Droke, 17 Philip Hale Road, Humboldt
Brian Smith, 27 Philip Hale Road, Humboldt
Ernest Rice, 145 Persimmon Grove Road, Trenton
Randy Freeman, 55 Old Dyersburg Road, Dyer
Ronald Williams, 284A Brazil-Elliott Store Road, Trenton
Henry Burch, 408 Brownsville Street, Trenton
Elijah Robinson, 401 Fifth Street, Trenton
Jody Olivet, 6205 Church Street, Trenton