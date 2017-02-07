Virginia Osborne

Virginia Rutherford Osborne passed away quietly at home on February 1, 2017 at the age of 83.

Funeral services were held at New Shiloh United Methodist Church in Humboldt, Tenn. on Sunday, February 5 at 3 p.m. officiated by Bro. Don Prescott. Burial followed in White Rose Cemetery in Gibson, Tenn.

Mrs. Osborne was born on August 14, 1933 in the Three Way community to John Thomas Rutherford and Gladys (White) Rutherford. She graduated high school at North Side in Jackson. She married Bill Osborne on March 24, 1952. They lived in Whidbey Island Wash., Bremerton Wash. and San Diego, Calif. before settling in Humboldt to raise their family of four children. Mrs. Osborne lived there until her death.

She was a gentle, loving woman with a heart of gold and a faith that she lived daily. Her sense of humor brought laughter to all and her smile would brighten the day. She loved to prepare meals for her family and they were unbeatable. She grew beautiful flowers and derived such pleasure from them and from everything in nature.

Mrs. Osborne was preceded in death by her parents, J.T. and Gladys Rutherford; her brothers, Thomas Rutherford and Lawrence Rutherford; infant daughter, Susan Osborne; and granddaughter, Karah Osborne.

She is survived by her husband, Bill Osborne of Humboldt; her brother, Vernon Rutherford of Jackson, Tenn.; four children, Gary (Celecia) Osborne of Humboldt, Joe (Kim) Osborne of Mt. Pleasant, S.C., Denise (Rusty) Wilder of Lolo, Mont. and Vince (Julie) Osborne of Medina, Tenn.; grandchildren, Joely, Kristen, Amanda, Lexi, Jace, Breeana, Megan, Alicia, Brent, Rachel, Holly, Sydney and Trent; great-grandchildren, Kayla, Trevor, Evan, Jaxon, Keira, Nora and Morgan; and great-great-grandchildren: Kaydence and Liam.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Alzheimer’s Association or Hospice Care.

Online condolences are available at www.reploglelawrence.com.