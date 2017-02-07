SGC’s Parker to walk on with Memphis

SGC’s Parker prowls with Tigers

By Logan Watson

South Gibson senior Lineman William Parker joined countless other high school football players across the country in national signing day ceremonies last Wednesday, accepting a preferred walk-on role at the University of Memphis.

“This is an exciting day for William,” said Hornets Head Coach Scott Stidham. “We’re very proud of his accomplishments. He’s headed to a Division I school and will face some great players, but his greatest accomplishment will be getting his degree.”

According to Stidham, Parker caught the eye of Tigers coaches in the Hornets’ matchup against Liberty.

“He went up against a scholarship player from Liberty and put him on his back a couple of times,” said Stidham. In fact, Parker will join two other Liberty seniors, as well as 2016 SGC grad Austin Duncan, when they don the blue later this year.

Parker, a three year starter on the South Gibson offensive line, led his team in pancake blocks last season, punching out 26 big holes for the Hornets’ running backs, averaging 2.5 per game. Parker also maintained a 3.7 GPA and scored a 25 on the ACT.

“God made him 6’4”, but William worked hard and improved every day,” said Coach Stidham. “That’s what got him here.”

“I want to say thanks for all of the support,” Parker told his teammates and coaches in the Hornet’s Nest locker room. “My dream came true.”

Parker has yet to make a concrete decision about his major at the University of Memphis, but is currently leaning toward sports management as a field of study.