Mrs. Patricia Lynn Tucker Hall, 49, of Rutherford, Tenn. went to be with her heavenly father on January 1, 2017.

Mrs. Hall was born October 14, 1967 in Humboldt, Tenn. She is the daughter of the late Jerry Lynn Tucker of Humboldt, and Woody and Brenda Privett of Alamo, Tenn.

She fought the battle and kept faith. She was a loving and devoted mother and homemaker, and Baptist by faith.

Mrs. Hall is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Grey Hall; one son, Trent Tucker; three daughters, Kimbra Ratliff, Leslie Hall and Franklin Hall; one granddaughter, Ava Tucker; her mother, Brenda Privett; and one brother, Tony Tucker.

She was preceded in death by the father, Jerry Lynn Tucker; and grandparents, Thomas and Ruth Aldridge, and John and Tinnie Tucker.