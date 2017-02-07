Loretta Gail Uselton Cantrell, formerly of Humboldt, passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at Red Oak Rehab Center in Red Oak, Tex. after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.

Mrs. Cantrell was born on January 22, 1941 in Dyer County, Tenn. to Nancy Sawyer Uselton and James E. Uselton.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Richard Cantrell; her son, Kevin Cantrell (Carolyn) of Red Oak, Tex.; a granddaughter, Tiffanie Clark (Brad); and two great-grandchildren, Weston and Emmie of Venus, Tex. She also leaves her sister, Janice Pillow (David); three brothers, Roger Uselton (Kathy), Tommy Uselton (Fran) all of Humboldt, Tenn., and Darrell Uselton (Mary Beth) of Memphis, Tenn.

Mrs. Cantrell was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Jimmy Uselton; and a daughter, Beverly Cantrell.

She was a retired high school history teacher, an expert seamstress and loved designing and making beautiful quilts. Having been a member of the First Baptist Church in Humboldt, she enjoyed being active in the Women’s Missionary Union and sang in the church choir. She was a sweet, special lady who was loved by many and will be missed by many.

A celebration of Mrs. Cantrell’s life was held Friday, January 27, 2017 at the Wayne Boze Funeral Home in Waxahachie, Tex., with Chris Maddox, from the Cowboy Church of Ellis County, officiating.

Interment was in the Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery in Dallas, Tex.