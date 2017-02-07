Humboldt has first homicide in 2 1/2 years

Humboldt police are investigating two shootings that occurred last week resulting in one man dead and another badly injured.

On January 31, 2017 at approximately 2:15 p.m. Humboldt police officers responded to Westside Dr. near McLin St. and found a black male, Mariquiaus Pettigrew, age 24 of Humboldt, with multiple gunshot wounds after an apparent altercation. Pettigrew was transported for medical treatment and at last report had been released from the hospital.

A suspect was identified and charges for attempted first degree murder, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon (felony) were obtained on Kenneth Marvin Price, age 34 of Humboldt.

As a precaution, Stigall Primary School was put on lockdown for approximately 10 minutes.

Price has not yet been taken into custody and should be considered armed and dangerous. He may be driving a 2014 White Nissan Maxima, 4-door (Tennessee tag # Z5245R).

Anyone with information on the incident or the whereabouts of Price is asked to call the Humboldt Police Department at 731-784-1322 or the U.S. Marshall’s at 731-431-2803.

Later that evening at approximately 8:30 p.m. officers arrived on 13th St. and found a black male, identified as William Bryant Vinson, age 27 of Humboldt, inside a residence, with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim died at the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Humboldt police believe the two shootings are related and investigating the retaliation as a homicide.

“This wasn’t just a random act where an innocent person or somebody just happened to be at a location was targeted,” Chief Ellis said during the investigation. “They were specifically targeted, we believe at this time.”

“It deeply saddens me that there were two shooting victims with one loss of life in our town,” Chief Ellis said. “I am deeply disturbed that there are those who have no value for human life. The senseless violence needs to stop and I plead with anyone that would have information on the homicide to call the Humboldt Police Department.”