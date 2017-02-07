Funeral services for Franklin D. Paschall, 83, were held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 4, 2017 in the Shelton Funeral Home chapel in Trenton, Tenn. Visitation was from 12 until 3 p.m., Saturday at the funeral home.

Mr. Paschall was a retired real estate broker and appraiser, a farmer, and an office manager for Brown Shoe Company. He was a member of the North Side Church of Christ. Mr. Paschall loved to garden, watch softball, reading and playing rook.

He passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2017 at NHC in Milan, Tenn.

Mr. Paschall is survived by his wife, Dortha Paschall; three children, Gary Paschall and wife Debbie, Sharon Paschall Lee, and David Paschall and wife Tammy; four grandchildren, Jonny Paschall and wife Amy, Amanda Paschall Bradberry and husband Michael, Savannah Lee Pannell and husband J.P., and Rebecca Lee; seven great-grandchildren, Emily Bradberry, Luke Bradberry, Aiden Bradberry, Lakyn Paschall, Parker Paschall, Sara Paschall, and Gavin Paschall; four siblings, Mary Ann Dahlstrom, Horace Melton Paschall, Freddie Lee Paschall and wife Joan, and Larry Wayne Paschall and wife Janice; two sister-in-laws, Sue Paschall and Claudia Paschall; and by a host of nieces and nephews and other family members.

He was preceded in death by a son, Alfred “Sonny” Paschall; three brothers, James Douglas Paschall, Jimmy Ray Paschall and infant Ernest Conway Paschall; and by his parents, Ernest and Annie Paschall.