Dawg Daze Festival moving to City Park

Dawg Daze to move to City Park

By Logan Watson

A big change for the annual Dawg Daze Street Festival will have party people in Milan breathing a little easier this August.

The event’s planning committee voted unanimously to move the annual street festival away from the sweltering asphalt and onto the grass of the Milan City Park, a move that the group thinks will bring more people to the event and make it more enjoyable for everyone.

“Our goal was to address the two main complaints that we get every year,” said Chamber of Commerce Director Julie Allen Burke, “the heat and traffic safety.” Burke says traffic dangers, bottlenecking and concerns about the safety of the 5K runners are always a factor in the planning of the event, but the biggest issue with turnout is the already oppressive heat being amplified by the asphalt on Main Street. “There will be plenty of shade and grass for people to spread out and relax.”

The eighth annual Dawg Daze festival, currently set for August 26, will be set up much like Milan’s Relay for Life event. The bands will perform on the amphitheater stage, with vendors set up around the walking track. Other attractions, such as the inflatable jumpers and basketball tournament, will be set up in different locations around the park. The Dawg Daze Pancake Breakfast will be moved from the FEMA building to the Milan YMCA, and the route of the annual 5K race will also be changed to make the event safer for the runners. The Dawg Daze Street Dance will remain downtown, set up next to City Hall, on the evening before the festival.

Burke said that she hopes the new location will help the event grow even larger in the years to come.

“We think moving it to the park will expand the possibility of adding events in the future,” she said. “With all of the extra room at the park, we will have all of our usual attractions plus more.” The event is still in the early stages of planning, but the art show, chalk art, pet pageant and car show are all set to return for for the festival.