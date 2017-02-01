Bernadine Helen Messer

Memorial Mass for Ms. Bernardine Helen “Bernie” Messer, age 93 of Milan, will be held on Friday, February 3, 2017 at 1pm at the St. Matthew Catholic Church in Milan. Burial will follow in the Oakwood Cemetery in Milan.

Visitation with the family will be held on Friday from 11:30am – 1pm at the church.

Ms. Messer was a member of the St. Matthew Catholic Church and she was a retired sales clerk. She was a volunteer at the Milan Mustard Seed and a member of the Friends of the Library Club.

Ms. Bernie was preceded in death by her husband Ervin Messer, her parents Frank and Pauline Talakowski, six brothers and sisters and one grandchild. She is survived by her children, Mike Messer (Terri) of Milan, Holly McAlexander (Monte) of Jackson, Carol Mabry (Jeff) of Milan, Chris Kazmier (Rick) of Atlanta and Cathy Wikle (Buddy) of Tupelo, MS, ten grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the Milan Mustard Seed.