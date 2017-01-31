Funeral services for Mrs. Rose Ann Brauss, 80, were held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 28, 2017 in the Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home chapel in Humboldt with Mark Brauss and Greg Kain officiating. Burial followed in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation with the family was Friday, January 27 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mrs. Brauss was born on July 14, 1936 to the parents of Frank and Anna Titz in Chicago, Ill. At the age of five, her family moved to St. Louis, Mo. She graduated from Beaumont High School in St. Louis. In 1954, she married Norman Rogers Brauss. They remained married for over 60 years until his death in 2014. In October of 1974, they moved to Humboldt. Mrs. Brauss graduated from Jackson State Community College in 1980. She was a member of Central Avenue Christian Church for 41 years where she also served as the church secretary. She worked at ABB in Alamo and then later retired from the YMCA of Jackson, Tenn.

Mrs. Brauss was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Rogers Brauss.

She is survived by three sons, Mark Brauss (Donna), Kevin (Linda) and Chris (Sherri); nine grandchildren, Darryl Brauss (Amanda), Matt Brauss, Jason Brauss (Kate), Brian Brauss (Courtney), Leslie Brauss, Daron Brauss, Ben Brauss, Eli Brauss and Sarah Beth Brauss; six great-grandchildren, Dylan Brauss, William Brauss, Blake Brauss, Mia Brauss, Paxton Brauss and Ellie Brauss.